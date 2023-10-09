Best Black Friday RAM deals in 2023

Looking for the best Black Friday RAM deals? You’ve stumbled onto the right web page. As Black Friday season comes to its conclusion, our team of expert deal hunters is out scanning the internet and putting them all on this page for your convenience.

There aren’t as many specifications to fuss over when it comes to the best gaming RAM options, but your rig won’t get very far without a stick or four of reliable memory. DDR5 RAM is fresh on the scene, and it offers faster speeds than DDR4, but it’s more expensive than its predecessor, so keep that in mind while shopping around.

While 8GB is the minimum we recommend for any gaming system, the best gaming PC builds normally wield 16GB. This will help you meet minimum specs for the latest games, and it’ll come in handy if you like to play while running a few Chrome tabs and Discord.

Oh, and don’t forget, there’s a vital choice to be made when it comes to RGB lighting (no, really). It seems like a ludicrous and unnecessary addition, but there’s no quicker way to tell if you’ve properly clicked in your sticks than by an assault of flashing colors. Whatever your needs, you have plenty of opportunities to get some sweet RAM deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 will take place on November 24, but there are still plenty of deals to be had before that, as well as during Cyber Monday on November 27. We’re already checking deals around the clock.

How to find the best deals

We do the hard work so you don’t have to. If you’re most interested in RAM, bookmark this page and check back regularly and you’ll find what you’re looking for. If you’re after other bits of gaming hardware, do take a peep at the best Black Friday deals hub which will point you in the right direction, whatever you’re looking for.