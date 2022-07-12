Best gaming PC in 2022

While building the best gaming PC isn’t too difficult these days, going with a prebuilt machine instead is undeniably convenient. Better still, the market is positively brimming with rigs of every size and spec, meaning you’re basically guaranteed to find a system out there that’ll perfectly cater to your particular needs and budget.

Down below, you’ll find our personal picks for the best gaming PC from big system manufacturers like HP, NZXT, and Corsair to smaller specialist builders such as iBuyPower, Origin PC, and Maingear. All of these options have particular strengths and weaknesses, but all of them are leaders in their fields in one way or another.

Just because you’re plonking a prebuilt on your gaming desk doesn’t mean you’re stuck with the components once they age. It’s as simple as learning how to build a gaming PC and popping in new parts when you want to breathe new life into it.

Here are your options for the best gaming PC:

1. Best gaming PC

The best gaming PC is the iBuypower Gaming RDY S6MBG201.

If you’re looking for a system that can run the latest games using their ultra settings at a high frame rate, look no further than the iBuypower Gaming RDY S6MBG201. Costing just $1,899 USD, it’s easily our pick for the best gaming PC under $2000 you can buy today.

Peeking inside its custom chassis, you’ll find powerful specs inside including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and water cooled Intel Core i7 12700KF, backed up by 16GB of DDR4 3,600MHz gaming RAM. You’ll have plenty of space for your game library, too, thanks to the included 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

iBuypower Gaming RDY S6MBG201 specs CPU Intel Core i7 12700KF Motherboard Intel Z690 RAM 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3,600MHz GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Power supply 750W 80 Plus Gold Case iBuypower Slate 6 Mesh Front Panel ARGB Warranty Three-years standard and one-year parts

2. Best cheap gaming PC

The best cheap gaming PC is the HP Pavilion TG01-2170m.

While it’s true that PC gaming can be expensive, that doesn’t mean that it has to break the bank, and the HP Pavilion TG01-2170m is proof of that. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and Radeon RX 5500 which act as a plenty powerful combo for those starting their journey into the hobby or anyone with a smaller budget.

HP lists the Pavilion TG01-2170m with a starting price of $699.99, but you can often find it on sale with extras like a gaming mouse and keyboard, netting yourself a proper bargain.

HP Pavilion TG01-2170m specs CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Motherboard Custom AMD RAM Up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3,200MHz GPU Nvidia: up to GeForce GTX 1660 Super

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Storage Up to 1TB SSD Power supply 400W 80 Plus Gold Case HP Pavilion Acid Green Warranty One-year limited hardware

3. Best mini gaming PC

The best mini gaming PC is the Origin PC Chronos V2.

In crafting the Chronos V2, Origin PC has made a micro machine worthy of the oft used phrase ‘small but mighty.’ Inside its compact chassis, you’ll find the kinds of components that any full fat desktop would be lucky to have, including the best gaming CPUs from both AMD and Intel.

You can also choose between a glass or mesh side panel, allowing you to prioritise the aesthetics or cooling of your new tiny titan. Origin PC also offers a one-year part replacement warranty as standard, in addition to “lifetime 24/7 support and labour.”

Origin PC Chronos V2 specs CPU Intel: up to Core i9-12900KS

AMD: up to Ryzen 9 5950X Motherboard Intel: Z690

AMD: X570 or B550 RAM Intel: up to 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5,200MHz

AMD: up to 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3,200MHz GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Power supply Corsair SF750 750W 80 Plus Platinum Case Origin Chronos Warranty One-year part replacement

4. Best PC for streaming

The best PC for streaming is the NZXT Streaming Pro PC.

You don’t need bleeding edge specs to be a successful streamer, but it certainly helps. The NZXT Streaming Pro PC packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with eight capable and powerful cores that make it one of the best gaming CPUs for playing games and running a stream simultaneously.

It also comes with one of the best graphics cards too, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, allowing you to make use of features such as Nvidia DLSS, NVENC encoding, and Nvidia Broadcast to spruce up your stream.

NZXT Streaming Pro PC specs CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Motherboard AMD B550 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3,200MHz GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Storage 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD Power supply NZXT C750 750W 80 Plus Bronze Case NZXT H510 Flow Warranty Two

5. Best handheld gaming PC

The best handheld gaming PC is the Steam Deck.

Though it has plenty of competitors, there’s nothing else on the market quite like Valve’s portable powerhouse. Its starting price of $399 makes it one of the cheapest ways to get into PC gaming, and you can fit in your backpack to boot!

Don’t fret if you can’t afford the more expensive models, as the only difference between them is the type and amount of storage that comes preinstalled. However, the 512GB model does also come with a ‘premium’ carrying case and anti-glare etched glass.

Steam Deck specs CPU Custom AMD Zen 2 quad-core APU Motherboard Custom AMD RAM 16GB DDR5 5,500MHz GPU RDNA 2 iGPU with 8 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz Storage Up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Battery 40Whr

6. Best water cooled gaming PC

The best water cooled gaming PC is the Maingear Apex Rush.

If you’re looking for an altogether cooler system in every sense of the word, the Maingear Apex Rush may be just what you’re looking for. It features a custom water cooling solution, which in addition to being stunning to look at also offers better noise and thermals than even the very best CPU coolers.

By bringing your system’s temperatures as low as possible, the Maingear Apex Rush allows you to unlock their maximum potential of its top-tier specs without fear of thermal throttling. Better still, you can choose to kit out your personal rig out with either soft tubing or several styles of hardline cooling, allowing you to craft a system that will feel right at home on your gaming desk.

Maingear Apex Rush specs CPU Intel: up to Core i9-12900KS

AMD: up to Ryzen 9 5950X Motherboard Intel: Z690

AMD: X570 RAM Intel: up to 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5,200MHz

AMD: up to 128GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3,600MHz GPU Nvidia: up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB

AMD: up to Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Power supply Up to 1,200W Case Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL Black Warranty One-year full-coverage

7. Best 4K gaming PC

The best 4K gaming PC is Corsair One i300.

High-performance rigs are seemingly a dime a dozen, but the Corsair One i300 bucks the trend of powerful specs coming in a chonky chassis with a sleek and stylish case. Better still, both its Intel Core i9 12900K and Nvidia GPU are water cooled to boost fps as high as possible.

It’s also compatible with Corsair iCue, making it a great addition to your setup if you already own a gaming keyboard or other peripherals that support the software.

Corsair One i300 specs CPU Intel Core i9 12900K Motherboard Intel Z690 RAM Up to 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 4,800MHz GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Storage 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Power supply Corsair SF750 750W 80 Plus Platinum Case Corsair One Warranty Two-year

When should I upgrade my gaming PC?

There’s no hard rule on when to upgrade, as rigs with older GPUs are still more than capable of running new titles if you’re willing to turn down the graphical options a little. It all depends on how happy you are with performance, and whether you’re taking full advantage of the refresh rate on your current monitor.