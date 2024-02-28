Multiplayer pirate FPS game Blackwake is suddenly a completely free game on Steam, offering up a well-liked Sea of Thieves and Skull and Bones rival, especially if the player count now sees a resurgence.

Coming to Steam Early Access in early 2017, Blackwake saw its 1.0 launch in 2020, before it went mostly dark. Now, you can add it to your Steam library as a free PC game, so if you fancy playing something akin to Sea of Thieves and Skull and Bones, or if you just miss the swashbuckling of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, you’ll want to check it out.

There are crews of up to 13 players, FPS combat, ship maintenance, multiple game modes, a Captain nomination system, and more. You can even enjoy a nice cup of tea in first-person while sailing the high seas.

It’s worth noting that Blackwake only pulls player numbers in the double digits on Steam these days, but there’s no harm in trying to get some friends together and giving it a go yourself. With a few spikes into the thousands over the years, now’s the ideal time to see what the 24,000 ‘very positive’ user reviews are all about.

You’ll find Blackwake on Steam right here, it’s unclear if it’ll remain free forever, so you’ll want to get it added to your library while you can.

If you’re looking for even more after Blackwake, we’ve also got some great multiplayer games and FPS games you’ll want to check out in the meantime.

