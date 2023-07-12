Blasphemous 2 release date, trailers, story, and gameplay

What is the Blasphemous 2 release date? The highly anticipated sequel to The Game Kitchen’s grimdark Andalusian nightmare is almost here, and we’re just itching to get stuck into the divinely ordained mud, blood, and viscera that await us in this latest cycle of life and death. In the meantime, we’ve gathered all the latest news and trailers to tide you over until release.

It’s been a couple of years since the release of Wounds of Eventide, the final DLC for Blasphemous, but we’re still mulling over its surprise post-credits sequence. Thankfully, Blasphemous 2 is slated to be a direct continuation of those final moments, so we can finally get some answers… and, let’s be honest, probably more questions in the new PC game. Rise, Penitent One – here’s everything you need to know about the Blasphemous 2 release date, including all the gameplay changes confirmed so far in the upcoming action-adventure game.

Blasphemous 2 release date

The Blasphemous 2 release date is Monday, August 24, 2023. It’s due to release on PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

Blasphemous 2 story

Blasphemous 2’s story is a direct sequel to its predecessor and takes place an indeterminate amount of time after the Wounds of Eventide DLC. The Penitent One has awoken once again, this time from what should have been his final resting place at the culmination of his pilgrimage.

The reason for The Penitent One’s resurrection is still unclear, but the Blasphemous 2 release date announcement trailer hints at our final destination: a grand cathedral held aloft over a sprawling metropolis by three enormous statues, with a beating heart suspended in the sky above it. Held within this heart is the miracle child, a supposed symbol of hope to unite the disparate populace of the land on the cusp of birth. However, given our previous encounters with The Miracle, we can’t say we’re convinced. We expect The Penitent One to once again take up arms and put a stop to this prophetic birth, and hopefully end The Miracle’s cycle of pain and judgment with it.

Blasphemous 2 gameplay

At its core, Blasphemous 2’s gameplay is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor: a punishing side-scrolling Souls-like chock-full of ornate environments to explore and malformed enemies to defeat.

However, we already know of several confirmed changes coming to the sequel. According to producer David Erosa, Blasphemous 2’s gameplay will fall ‘closer to the classic Metroidvania genre’ than its predecessor, offering a more expansive, non-linear map than we explored in Cvstodia.

Blasphemous 2’s all-new weapon variety is another huge departure from the first game, and we’ve managed to catch a glimpse of them in action throughout the trailers released thus far. Instead of wielding the Mea Culpa exclusively, the Penitent One can use three different weapons in Blasphemous 2: the Censer, the Saber and Dagger, and the Praying Blade. Each of these weapons facilitates a different playstyle, though we expect we’ll constantly be switching between them to reach the end of our journey intact.

The Penitent One himself is outfitted with broader customization this time around, with the opportunity to expand your base skillset and unlock additional abilities to aid in both combat and exploration. Of course, we’ll be looking for all the help we can get to tear our way through The Miracle’s twisted abominations and hapless victims.

Blasphemous 2 Spanish language option

Blasphemous 2 will have a Spanish language option available at launch, as confirmed by the above trailer and The Games Kitchen’s official Twitter account.

While the Seville-based development team took clear inspiration from local history, architecture, and religious iconography as inspiration for the land of Cvstodia, a Spanish language option for Blasphemous didn’t become available until the Stir of Dawn DLC. It was well worth the wait and immediately celebrated for its inclusion of Andalusian voice actors. A Spanish language option is a perfect complement to Blasphemous’ world and atmosphere, and we’re thrilled to see it available at launch.

That’s everything you need to know ahead of the Blasphemous 2 release date. Blasphemous is one of the best indie games for those of us partial to punishing platforming and ecclesiastical horror, but we’ve also got plenty of alternatives to tide you over in our list of the best horror games. Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with taking our prime picks for the best PC games of this year for a spin.