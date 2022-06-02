Before you hop into the latest beta for the upcoming Warhammer game, you need to know whether your rig can actually run the Blood Bowl 3 system requirements. The developers at Cyanide Studio understandably ask for quite a bit more than its seven-year-old predecessor, but the good news is that the specs are so low that Blood Bowl 3 should run on almost any gaming PC or laptop built within the past decade.

There’s still no sign of the Blood Bowl 3 release date after real-world issues caused publisher Nacon to delay the game until “later in 2022,” which means there could be a steeper asking price by the time the full launch rolls around. The closed beta on PC is currently live until June 12, however, and you only need 4GB of gaming RAM regardless of whether you’re aiming for the bare minimum system requirements or the recommended.

As usual, it’s not clear what frame rate and resolution these target, but it won’t be difficult to crank things up and boost fps with most modern systems. A 1GB graphics card lets you boot, and 4GB will let you play out the new rules and break new limbs in spectacular fashion.

Here are the Blood Bowl 3 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 2300

AMD FX 4350 Intel Core i5 6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM 4GB 4GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 650

AMD Radeon HD 7770 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570

