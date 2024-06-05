When you think of the best Metroidvania games, a few obvious candidates come to mind. Hollow Knight, Ori, Tunic, Blasphemous – perhaps even newcomer Animal Well. But for the Castlevania die-hards, there’s only one real choice: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the spiritual successor helmed by Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi himself. Now, the exceptional action platformer is about to get even better with a new story DLC coming very soon.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Belmonts or a complete newcomer, I’d argue that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a must-play for any fans of classic-styled Metroidvania games. Its stunning environments, rich host of weapons ranging from the everyday to the experimental and extraordinary, and smart non-linear progression that ratchets up to frankly ridiculous power levels by the climax make it a real standout in the genre, as proven by its Steam user review score of 94%.

New Bloodstained DLC Classic II: Dominique’s Curse expands on the story of the eponymous support character and shopkeeper. It’s set after the events of the core game, so be warned if you’ve yet to finish that for yourself. As the name suggests, it also adopts the ‘Classic mode’ format inspired more closely by the 8-bit Castlevania games, including its retro looks and more limited move set.

Dominique’s story takes her across a “massive” new map, which developer ArtPlay says is larger and more enemy-filled than the standard Classic mode offering. As Dominique searches for the power of the demon Bael, you’ll be able to speak with demons to help you find your way and gather powerful abilities and artifacts to enhance your combat potential. Be warned, however: when the moon changes, your friends may suddenly turn to foes.

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night DLC Classic II: Dominique’s Curse launches on Tuesday June 11, 2024 via Steam. You’ll need to own the base game to play it.

