Blue Protocol classes guide

Want to know which of the Blue Protocol classes to choose when the new MMORPG launches in 2023? We know there will be five to choose from on the game’s release date, and in a useful twist from many existing MMOs, you will be able to change class at any time. So technically, it really doesn’t matter which you choose, and you’ll get the chance to try them all out, but it’s still worth getting to know what’s what before you set foot in Regnas.

Revealed during The Game Awards, Blue Protocol is looking to make its mark as one of the best MMORPG games, bringing a JRPG twist to the genre in a time when the likes of Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy continue to rise in popularity. Making a refreshing change from the likes of WoW and other new MMOs, Blue Protocol brings aspects from the best anime games to the popular multiplayer genre. We know that one of the most important aspects of your MMORPG character is your class, so here’s everything you need to know about the five starting Blue Protocol classes.

Blue Protocol classes explained

The five Blue Protocol classes are:

Aegis Fighter

Twin Striker

Blast Archer

Spellcaster

Heavy Smasher

Aegis Fighter

If melee is your go to fighting style, then you might consider the Aegis Fighter, a sword-wielding hero whose shield skills also make them excellent in a defence role.

Twin Striker

Twin-striker is another close-range class, alongside Aegis Fighter, but is more offensive, brandishing two massive axes. By successfully performing attack combos, the Twin Striker’s damage will be boosted, so this is a great class for accurate and fierce attackers.

Blast Archer

As an archer, this class is best at mid to long-range, so if you prefer to support your team while remaining slightly out of harm’s way, then the Blast Archer might be for you.

Spellcaster

Despite separating itself from your typical fantasy MMO, magic users will be pleased to hear that Blue Protocol still features a mage class. The spellcaster is just what you’d expect, a long-distance class able to defeat foes and defend and heal teammates from a safe distance. Bear in mind though that this is one of the hardest classes to play, so perhaps a class you could change to later on if you aren’t familiar with magic-wielding characters.

Heavy Smasher

Blue Protocol’s answer to a Barbarian, the Heavy Smasher is a close-range tank, waving a heavyweight hammer that can even be used at range. If you like to be the first into battle, defending your team from the front, then the Heavy Smasher might be the first Blue Protocol class you try.

That’s everything we know about the five classes that will be available in the JRPG game when the Blue Protocol release date hits. While you wait, there’s no harm in finding out what Amazon Games had to say about how Blue Protocol differs from Genshin Impact, and other popular gacha games.