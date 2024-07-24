Best gacha games on PC July 2024

What are the best gacha games? A spiritual successor to coin-operated gachapon machines, gacha games take the joy of capsule toys and translate them into a live-service videogame format, as players wish on banners with a chance to pull their favorite characters. Whether you love to hate them or hate to love them, gacha games are here to stay, and we’ve got the top picks for you.

The best gacha games balance the low barrier to entry that comes from a free PC game with reasonable odds when pulling for premium characters, so that you can still have fun without being coerced into opening your wallet. We’ve also endeavored to include gacha games on this list that deliver engaging stories and gameplay alongside the built-in gambling mechanics. From massive open-world games to time-travelling card games, there’s a gacha on this list that’s perfect for you.

The best gacha games in 2024 are:

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest offering from gacha giant HoYoverse that follows in the footsteps of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. However, this urban RPG brings an all-new approach to the table, setting aside the galactic sci-fi and high fantasy to embrace urban living with a twist. ZZZ is primed to capture the hearts of Persona fans, though our Zenless Zone Zero preview also explores its unlikely connections to triple-A fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and 0ff-beat old games like Digimon World.

Our Zenless Zone Zero review praises its “slick, responsive combat” along with its “style, substance, and genre diversification.” However, all the core hallmarks of gacha games are here. We’ve got the usual spread of characters just waiting to be pulled from Zenless Zone Zero banners, and our Zenless Zone Zero tier list is already feeling the effects of this ever-expanding roster. Redeem the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and ZZZ events, create a powerful team comp with the best ZZZ Bangboo and ZZZ weapons, then delve into dangerous Hollows to complete commissions. New Eridu awaits!

Play Zenless Zone Zero for free. PLAY FOR FREE

Genshin Impact

A definitive list of the best gacha games wouldn’t be complete without Genshin Impact. While Hoyoverse’s flagship title is by no means the first of its kind, it is the one that catapulted the formula into the mainstream and made it an emergent genre for international audiences. What sets Genshin Impact apart from its competitors is Hoyoverse’s dedication to telling an engaging story set in an open world that captures the spirit of Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild with its sweeping, cel-shaded landscapes.

However, Genshin Impact’s main draw is by far its characters, as Hoyoverse deftly avoids the ‘waifu collector’ factor endemic in gacha games that can put off some players. While the appeal is certainly there, Genshin Impact’s diverse cast of characters sport a more family-friendly design, and their sparkling personalities are the major attraction when pulling them in Genshin Impact banners. HoYoverse is also fairly generous with Genshin Impact codes that offer plenty of primogems to pull the best characters on our Genshin Impact tier list without spending a cent. There are also plenty of Genshin Impact events to provide a welcome break from blasting through the main story or crafting the best Genshin Impact builds.

Play Genshin Impact for free. PLAY FOR FREE

Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse is widely regarded as the current reigning gacha game developer, so it should be no surprise that Honkai Star Rail also makes this list. The latest entry to the Honkai series isn’t a direct sequel, though fans of Honkai Impact 3rd might find some familiar faces among the cast of Honkai Star Rail characters. Instead, this brand-new interstellar adventure offers a more approachable entry point for players new to the series. Its turn-based game combat system delivers a very different experience to Genshin Impact, though it doesn’t stray far from the core HoYoverse formula that we all love so much.

If you’re ready to begin your trailblazing journey, we’ve got plenty of Honkai Star Rail codes to help you get a headstart on pulling the best units from Honkai Star Rail banners. Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list if you need some help working out who the best characters are. We’ve also got a full breakdown of the next Honkai Star Rail update if you want to get up to speed with the latest characters, events, and story developments.

Play Honkai Star Rail for free.

AFK Journey

AFK Journey is one of the younger contenders on our list, but don’t underestimate it. This high-fantasy RPG game is set in a magical storybook world populated by elvish rangers, valiant knights, and spell-slinging mages who engage in turn-based combat across an open-world map.

Gacha game fans might recognize AFK Journey as the sequel to AFK Arena, though there are some major differences between the two. For one thing, AFK Journey is less of an idle game than its predecessor, offering plenty of side quests and exploration rewards that diverge from the main campaign. The AFK Journey team comps also demand a more strategic approach, with AFK Journey artifacts to improve your favorite characters. If you’re new to Esperia, our AFK Journey tier list can help you identify the best units in its impressive roster, and we’ve got plenty of AFK Journey codes to help you pull them.

Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is the latest gacha game from Kuro Games, the developer behind Punishing: Gray Raven. This post-apocalyptic sci-fi game include an expansive open-world game that more closely aligns with Genshin Impact. After a global catastrophe known as The Lament inexplicably brings the world to ruin, humanity attempts to rebuild despite the endless hordes of monsters that now roam free. The anime game‘s protagonist, Rover, is an amnesiac “Resonator” capable of fighting these monsters, though they’ll need a team of allies to help them on their journey to restore their memories.

Our Wuthering Waves GDC interview reveals how the studio plans to use its ample experience crafting dynamic and responsive combat systems to offer “a more refreshing take on the genre.” Kuro Games also brings their generous approach to gacha in Wuthering Waves banners, so that players won’t be stuck on the endless grind to unlock all the Wuthering Waves characters in the roster. Our Wuthering Waves tier list can help you decide who to pull for, though you’ll need Wuthering Waves codes to help you beat the odds.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis

Ever Crisis is the perfect opportunity for FF7 Remake fans to dip their toe into the gacha game experience. This abridged version of FF7 and Crisis Core charts the major events from both games, while also delving into the murky origin story of a young and troubled Sephiroth.

Unlike most gacha games, you won’t be wishing on banners to unlock the likes of Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith. Instead, you unlock characters for free as you progress through the story, while their signature weapons and gear are up for grabs on those banners. Combat takes the staple elements of FF7’s combat system, and players can also benefit from quality-of-life features like auto mode and battle speed to keep each battle swift and snappy. You can even join forces with your friends in online co-op to take on powerful bosses like Ifrit and Ramuh.

Arknights

If you’re looking for a gacha game that’s a bit different, Arknights is a top-down tactical tower defense game that involves sending operators into sequential battle stages to take out enemies before they can infiltrate your base. Developer Hypergryph bucks the trend of casual gacha games, offering deep strategy where a single misplay can decide a match.

That said, as challenging as it may be, F2P users can clear all content without resorting to premium avenues. Its 300-strong character roster offers a blend of anthropomorphic and kemonomimi characters, from bunny-eared scientists to conniving rat kings, and this sheer diversity guarantees that there’s a favorite for every kind of player. They also assist with the base-building feature between combat operations, maintaining the facilities you install to help make them stronger.

Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 is a time-bending tactical gacha game set in the 20th Century, though when is the big question thanks to the temporal storm that reverses time, destroying everything in its wake. As the Timekeeper, you are the only one able to brave the storm and survive, making it your job to uncover the cause behind this supernatural phenomenon.

However, you won’t be going it alone. You can recruit a team of fellow Arcanists to join you on your mission, with the best and the brightest appearing on limited-time banners, naturally. Reverse 1999’s card-based combat system should be a big draw for TCG fans, with various incantation types and rock-paper-scissors type effectiveness similar to Genshin Impact elements and games like Pokemon. While it’s not the most F2P-friendly gacha game of the bunch, its character design and world presentation will be a huge draw for history buffs – and we’ve got plenty of Reverse 1999 codes to offset that cost.

Punishing: Gray Raven

Punishing: Gray Raven is a spectacle fighter that marries visual novel storytelling with hack-and-slash combat. As the Commandant of an elite squad, you must fight back against the hostile mechanoids determined to wipe out humanity in a series of combat stages.

Punishing: Gray Raven also has a reputation for generous banner odds, so if you’re determined to stick to a free-to-play model, this could well be the best gacha game for you. Alternatively, if you’re a long-time fan but you’re looking for something new, take a gander up this list at Wuthering Waves to discover the latest gacha from Kuro Games.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s reputation precedes it, with excellent assets (ahem) that make it the de facto ‘waifu collector’ gacha game. There are more knee-high socks and miniskirts than you could shake a stick at – especially if that stick has the jiggle physics to match. Titillating characters aside, it doesn’t change the fact that Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a genuinely good gacha game that offers something quite a bit different from other entries on this list. In short, it’s a 2D static shooter that delivers casual real-time strategy, as your elite squad of beautiful ladies takes to the battlefield to fend off waves of hostile robots.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s roster is already impressive, and you can even tag in your favorite women from other popular media, such as Makima in the Goddess of Victory Nikke Chainsaw Man collaboration or 2B in the Nier Automata collaboration. If you like Shift Up’s style, it’d be remiss of us not to mention Stellar Blade; it’s not a gacha game, but if you like Goddess of Victory: Nikke, odds are it’ll be well worth your time.

Now that you’ve got your next best gacha game lined up, check out our list of the upcoming PC games to watch out for this year, including the Blue Protocol release date and the Project Mugen release date. We’ve also got some excellent recommendations for JRPG games if you’d prefer to ditch the gacha model altogether.