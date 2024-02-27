Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus looks absolutely gorgeous. A hand-drawn Metroidvania inspired by Japanese folklore, the 2D platformer has been on my radar for a while. With the wait for Hollow Knight Silksong already up to the acceptance stage of grief, Bo looks like the perfect game to play in the meantime, and it’s out fairly soon.

A 2.5 platformer with some of the best art I’ve ever seen, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus casts you as a celestial blossom that’s come down from the heavens to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Armed with your bo staff you’ll explore the world, fight bosses, conquer platforming challenges, and more. It’s a Metroidvania game unlike any other I’ve seen.

On top of all the platforming goodness you’ve come to expect, Bo also features “bizarre and adorable” yokai, creatures from Japanese folklore that you can chat with and complete side quests for. You can also collect Daruma dolls to summon on the battlefield, to help you in those especially tricky situations.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has a real ethereal quality to it, reminding me of Spiritfarer – if it had the movement and combat mechanics of Hollow Knight, that is. Developer Squid Shock Studios is looking really promising for its first Steam release, so this is one to keep an eye out for.

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus is coming to all platforms on Thursday, July 18, 2024. You can learn more about the game and wishlist it here.

