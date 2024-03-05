One of 2023’s best FPS games just joined Xbox Game Pass

We all love Doom. It’s the spiritual ancestor to the entire boomer shooter genre that now includes instant classics like Dusk, Turbo Overkill, and Ultrakill. Last year we also added Warhammer 40K Boltgun to that ever-expanding list, and if you never got a chance to play it, now you can thanks to Game Pass.

Warhammer 40K Boltgun was one of 2023’s best shooters, channeling what made the original Doom games so special, alongside other giants of the boomer shooter genre like Quake, Prodeus, and other great FPS games. You’d be forgiven for missing Boltgun last year, considering how stacked 2023 was in terms of great new games. That can change now though, as Boltgun has finally come to PC and Xbox Game Pass, offering up the crunchy pixelated visuals you’d come to expect from the genre, with Warhammer 40K’s grim and gore-filled militaristic future making up the rest of the flavor.

Sometimes you just want to run fast while blasting weird-looking little gremlins in the head, and Warhammer 40K Boltgun has that in spades. I’m always writing about cool games about moving fast and shooting guys, so getting the chance to talk Boltgun isn’t one I’d want to miss.

If you’d rather own Boltgun outright don’t worry, as over 10,000 positive Steam reviews vouch for the shooter, with Valve’s platform also offering the game at a 32% discount until Monday March 11 – expect to pay $14.95 / £12.91.

Warhammer 40K Boltgun is available today, Tuesday March 5, via a Game Pass subscription for PC, consoles, and Cloud streaming.

If you’re looking for more from Boltgun’s universe, we’ve got you covered with the best Warhammer 40K games available now, alongside the other side of the coin with all the best fantasy Warhammer games as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.