Borderlands 3 is free-to-play on Steam for nearly a week

Borderlands 3 is going free-to-play for the weekend, publisher 2K has announced. The FPS game is playable on Steam for the low, low price of nil from now until Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 BST.

The full game is included in the offer, 2K confirms in a blog post: “You can enjoy everything that the Borderlands 3 base game has to offer. Power up your chosen Vault Hunter with killer weapons and superhuman abilities as you shoot and loot across multiple planets in pursuit of the diabolical Calypso Twins.”

If you decide to purchase any edition of Borderlands 3 after the free-to-play period ends, all your progress and loot will carry over, so you won’t need to start over. Luckily, the game is also on sale right now, so if you do decide to keep it, it’ll be at a discounted price. On Steam, that discount amounts to 50% off, making the base game $30 / £25 right now.

The game is also free-to-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia this weekend, albeit for less time than the offer is available on Steam. You can find the full timings on the Borderlands 3 website.