Borderlands 3 gets five weeks of mini-events for its second anniversary

Borderlands 3 is two years old! Or, one year old if you prefer to play your games on Steam. Developer Gearbox is celebrating the loot ’em up’s cake day with five weeks of mini-events that you’re now free to dip into – that’s more attention than I ever got for a birthday.

We’re starting with Loot the Universe, which sees Borderlands 3’s planets take turns becoming the epicentre of better drops each week. You’ve got a better chance of getting specific types of legendary loot in one of the planet’s zones. It works a lot like it did last year, with each planet’s affected zone offering a dedicated weapon type. You may even get some legendary gear, like a class or grenade mod. This week, the fun is happening over on Pandora before we travel to Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo, where we’ll be wrapping this up on the week starting September 2.

Gearbox has also laid out the next two mini-events. Mayhem Made Mild kicks off on September 9 alongside Show Me the Eridium. The former limits Mayhem Mode to easy modifiers for fun shenanigans, whereas the latter features oodles of Eridium drops and item discounts.

There are more mini-events planned after that, though Gearbox is keeping its cards close to its chest, so you’ll need to wait and see what comes your way.

