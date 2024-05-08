Beautiful new Frostpunk style city builder gets huge free update

2024 might not look like it’s been a good year for the city builder genre, especially considering the many difficulties faced by anyone trying to enjoy themselves playing Cities Skylines 2 despite its technical issues. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other worthwhile entries to the genre, like Frostpunk 2, on the horizon or, in the case of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, out right now and being given ongoing attention with post launch updates, the first of which is out now.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles‘ new Tribute, Trade, and Spoils Update brings new features and tweaks to the city building game. The first of a planned year of major updates creator Tomas Sala has set out to provide in tandem with player feedback, the launch of today’s update sees Bulwark receiving fresh mechanics focused on diplomacy, enemy pillaging, new ships and captains, and improvements geared toward its user interface, cinematics, and end game.

Tribute, Trade, and Spoils’ new features are focused around the introduction of ‘splinters,’ a currency found when taking down enemies or gathered through world events. These can be used to build extractors and they tie in, too, with a diplomacy system and the trading expertise of the new captains and ships. All of this adds a welcome new dimension to the game, which should help further deepen the possibilities inherent to the experience.

To celebrate the launch of its Tribute, Trade, and Spoils Update, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is discounted by 20% on Steam, bringing its price down to $15.99 USD / £12.79 until May 22. Grab a copy here.

