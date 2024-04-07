In a world of complex, intricate city-building strategy games such as Cities Skylines 2, Anno 1800, Tropico 6, Rimworld, and the upcoming Frostpunk 2, the recently released Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a rather delightful breath of fresh air. Its beautiful design and unique, simple building system that stretches out raised pathways and towers across a series of islands makes it one of the most immediately satisfying building games of 2024, and developer Tomas Sala reveals his current plans for what’s ahead.

Our own Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles review found it to be a “relaxing and satisfying journey,” but notes that it doesn’t have the depth to keep you hooked in for a long time. Sala says he has plenty of plans for the city building game, however, and a look at the new roadmap for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles suggests there’s lots more to come over the remainder of 2024.

“I have dedicated three years of my life to ‘Bulwark,’ and it is the incredible support of our community that has fuelled my journey every step of the way,” Sala says of the game, which he tells PCGamesN is the second part of a planned trilogy. He adds that the launch has “surpassed my expectations,” and says, “My journey has been shaped by the collaborative spirit of our players, whose feedback and aspirations have guided the evolution of the game – we’re only just starting, Falconeers!”

The first two updates are packed with features that “respond directly to fan feedback and requests.” First up is the Trade, Tribute, and Spoils update, which is set to arrive later in April and introduce three new captains specializing in trade, along with three new diplomacy events “that will shape the fate of the Ursee forever.” There will also be new spoils to obtain from combat and world events, which can then be used to craft extractors, repair your ships, and arm your forces for their continued exploration.

Following that is the Naval Command update in May, which will introduce the ability to create a Naval Task Force of battleships that can be directed independently of your surveyors, along with four new carrier ships and a trio of naval events. You’ll also be able to declare an all-out ‘Total War’ scenario where all diplomacy is abandoned as you shore up your defenses and prepare to take down your opponent’s blockades, raids, and fortresses.

Beyond there, Sala has much more in the pipeline for the rest of 2024 and beyond, including new architecture for your city, an expansion to the faction system, mod and Steam workshop support, a mysterious “Mad Lector” that Sala currently refuses to elaborate on, and even more besides. “Don’t take this as the only updates coming,” he notes, “Both with my own way of working and of course interpreting your feedback, there is always the chance that other things could find their way into life.”

