Buy this today: Corsair K70 Rapidfire, the best gaming keyboard

Whether you're gaming or typing, a keyboard is one of the most important peripherals you can own. It might sometimes seem like any old keyboard will do, but if you're thinking that, then you've probably never tried a really great one like the Corsair K70 Rapidfire – one that we reckon is the best gaming keyboard.

If you're primarily a PC gamer and don't do too much work on your PC, you likely still spend a portion of your time typing – even if only to throw some shade on Twitter or message friends over Discord. For typing, a great keyboard can mean a tremendous quality of life improvement. And for gaming, while for most games it perhaps comes second to your mouse and monitor, a seriously good gaming keyboard can make for a seriously noticeable upgrade. For such an upgrade, look no further than Corsair's K70 Rapidfire.

Corsair K70 Rapidfire

What is it?

Corsair’s K70 Rapidfire is a keyboard that has the rare quality of perfect balance. It balances simple industrial design with comfort, sturdiness, keyswitch quality, and utility, all while retaining a bargain price tag. It doesn’t lean too far in any one direction: it isn’t a garish light display, it isn’t built to look and feel like an indestructible anti-artillery piece, and it isn’t a boring office desk piece. It sits smack bang where you want it: as a quality mechanical keyboard that’s as pleasing to type on as it is durable, all without looking either too dull or too flashy.

Why should you buy it?

The main reason to buy one of these is if you don’t already own a mechanical keyboard and are ready to take the plunge. Making the transition to mechanical keyswitches truly has to be experienced to be believed – I can bang on all day about how great they are, but until you try them yourself you won’t know. The Corsair K70 Rapidfire is the perfect keyboard for this transition. It’s fantastic enough to type on that you can be sure you’ll feel the difference, built well enough to feel sturdy and safe lying on your desk, and subtle enough aesthetically to appeal to both ‘epic gamers’ and typists alike.

What options do you have?

The Corsair K70 Rapidfire is a newer version of the original Corsair K70, featuring Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches. The MX Speed switches need to travel downwards only 1.2mm before actuation, making them faster even than the already-fast Cherry MX Red switches, which require 2mm downward travel before actuation. However, if you know you want a different kind of mechanical switch, you can pick up the original Corsair K70 with whichever Cherry MX switch you prefer.