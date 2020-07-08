Buy this today: a headphone splitter for better co-op gaming

We all know that the best way to experience a game is by wearing one of the best gaming headsets. Whether it’s immersing yourself in the rich soundscape of a well-crafted open world, or hearing the slightest enemy movement from halfway across the map in Escape from Tarkov, nothing beats a quality pair of audio drivers slapped right on top of your ears.

But the best gaming experiences are also sometimes co-op ones. And I’m not talking about online, or multi-PC LAN party co-op, I’m talking ‘sitting right next to you looking at the same screen’ co-op, and unless you have an amazing speaker setup you might be missing out on some cracking in-game audio. With a headphone splitter, however, the two of you can listen to the same audio on two separate headsets.

Syncwire Headphone Splitter $6.29 $5.79 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

A headphone splitter is a pretty simple device that splits one 3.5mm audio output into two 3.5mm outputs. You simply plug it into your PC’s 3.5mm audio port, and then connect both headsets to the splitter’s ports to have your PC’s audio put out to two separate devices. This Syncwire splitter is great value for the price, too, since its cable is braided.

Why should you buy it?

You want to play in-person co-op games with someone, but still want the crystal clear and immersive audio of a great pair of headphones. Maybe it’s not a co-op game, but just a singleplayer game on which you want someone to ride as your backseat gamer. A headphone splitter like this one allows you to do just that, and is an affordable device that comes in handy in a pinch – you never know when you might need one!

What options do you have?

There are plenty of headphone splitters on the market, but this Syncwire Headphone Splitter is your best bet. It’s relatively cheap, has a high-quality nylon-braided cable, and has many Amazon reviews testifying to its quality.