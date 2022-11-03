The best Modern Warfare 2 Signal 50 loadout is a precise, immense danger to life. Being the only sniper rifle in MW2 with a semi-automatic receiver, it puts the Signal 50 in a class of its own in the FPS game. This receiver lets you follow up on shots quicker than the bolt-action alternatives, allowing you to take on more enemies at once.

Outfitting the best MW2 Signal 50 loadout with the fastest ADS and sprint to fire speeds lets you be more aggressive, especially on the smaller multiplayer maps where long sight lines aren’t always available. You’ll notice that there are only four attachments to this best Signal 50 loadout, and that’s because we want to keep the negatives to a minimum, with some muzzle and underbarrel additions taking more than they give.

The best Signal 50 loadout attachments

The best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: FSS Jetstream

FSS Jetstream Stock: SO Inline Stock

SO Inline Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

The default optic on the Signal 50 gives a clean sight picture and doesn’t take away from the ADS speed. Some of the other optic options offer lower magnification sights in exchange for damage range. We highly recommend avoiding these options as you need every bit of range you can get.

The FSS OLE-V Laser increases the ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed, making the Signal 50 feel lighter and snappier when aiming. The laser is visible to enemies, but with the one-shot kill potential you have, they should be dead before they know what’s happening.

Increasing bullet velocity and damage range is vital, and the FSS Jetstream barrel does both. Landing your shots within 60 metres should be instant, meaning that you won’t have to lead your target at all. Finally, both the SO Inline Stock and SA Finesse Grip are going to give us a bump to overall mobility by increasing ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and movement speed.

The best MW2 Signal 50 loadout has one-shot potential out of the gate, and with those attachments, you’ll be much more agile moving around the map. It’s easily one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 right now, and pairing it with the right set of killstreaks means you’ll be dominating multiplayer matches with ease.