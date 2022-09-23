Get your hands on the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to give yourself a huge advantage over your opponents. The Modern Warfare 2 open beta doesn’t contain every weapon from the full game, but there are plenty of heavy hitters to choose from. Whether you’re after an SMG, marksman rifle, or assault rifle, there’s plenty to pick from to suit every style of player.

It’s not enough to simply choose a weapon for your loadout, you also need to know how to create the perfect build using the right set of attachments. Fortunately, the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith makes it easy to unlock attachments, even for the weapons you aren’t using on the battlefield. Take a look at our list to discover what the best guns are in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

The best Modern Warfare 2 beta guns

Here are the best Modern Warfare 2 guns in the beta:

MP5 Lachmann Sub

M4A1

FSS Hurricane

Lachmann 556

Lockwood MK2

MP5 Lachmann Sub

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

The Lachmann MP5 is arguably the best weapon in the FPS game right now, and it’s the only gun that players technically shouldn’t have access to. The MP5’s lightweight frame makes it easy to hunt players down, add a few attachments to increase its damage range and you’ve got yourself a lethal weapon for aggressive players. Our Modern Warfare 2 MP5 guide runs through the easiest method to unlock the SMG – once you get your hands on this weapon, you won’t want to switch to anything else.

M4

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Comp

Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20”

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

The M4 is the most popular weapon in Modern Warfare 2 right now due to its accessibility. Not only is it the first assault rifle players have access to in the Gunsmith, but you can also build the M4 in a variety of ways using different attachments. What makes the best M4 loadout so special is its lack of recoil, it’s easy for both new and experienced players to land kills with this assault rifle.

FSS Hurricane

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Hollow Point

The FSS Hurricane is a great SMG when you pair it with the attachments to tone down its recoil. In order to differentiate it from the MP5, we’ve gone for a build that focuses on taking down multiple opponents at close range. When paired with the Overkill perk, you can create a loadout that allows you to fight from any distance.

Lachmann 556

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Barrel: LM Aurora 90 Barrel

Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory Stock

Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

If you’re looking for an assault rifle with the fastest time-to-kill speed in the game, the Lachmann 556 is the weapon for you. This power comes at the cost of mobility, but if you’re willing to use a slightly heavier gun than usual, the rewards can be incredible. Take advantage of the loud footsteps in Modern Warfare 2 by skulking around the battlefield using the Lachmann 556. As soon as you hear someone coming towards you, it’ll take you less than a second to wipe them out.

Lockwood MK2

The Lockwood MK2 is the only marksman rifle in the game right now – you need to pick the Deadeye-Stalker loadout to try it out. This weapon can be devastating in the right hands as it can destroy targets from almost any distance. As long as you land a hit on your opponent in the upper chest area, you’re guaranteed to score a one-shot kill. Unfortunately, you can’t adjust the attachments on this weapon, but the stock setup in the default loadout works well enough.

Those are the best guns you should be using in the Modern Warfare 2 beta this weekend. Before you hop into the game, you may want to check out the Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to see if your PC needs any upgrades first. We also have a Modern Warfare 2 release date guide if you want to learn more about what you should expect from the biggest shooter of the year.