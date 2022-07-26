You can get free Modern Warfare 2 beta access by watching CDL

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches October, with a multiplayer beta expected shortly beforehand. You can get beta access by pre-ordering the game, but if you want to try it for free, you can win a code simply by tuning into the Call of Duty League Championship event in August.

The event starts August 4, with a variety of rewards available for watching along. Stream 90 minutes of the first day, for example, and you can earn a token for double XP in Warzone. Watching two and a half hours on August 6, the Saturday, gets you a new calling card. You can find the complete list of available rewards on CDL’s website.

The real prize, however, is available on August 7, when 50,000 Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be given away to people watching the Championship’s final day. If you want a chance to win, the first thing you need to do is create an Activision account, then link it with your account on YouTube, where the event will be broadcast. It all kicks off at 11:30 AM Pacific time, or 7:30 PM if you’re in the UK. The beta code winners will be selected at random, but if you’re one of the fortunate 50,000, you’ll get a notification either on the CDL site, or via the Call of Duty companion app.

So, if you fancy your luck, give it a go. We’re still waiting on an official date for the Modern Warfare 2 beta, but a few leaks suggest the return of Infected mode, and some new, Rainbow Six-style field upgrades.