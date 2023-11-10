Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 review in progress

Modern Warfare 3 is the latest semi-remake, sort-of-reimagination entry in the chart-topping Call of Duty series. It puts us back in the boots of Task Force 141, hot on the heels of an old enemy, Makarov, as he attempts to take down the West. Again. My MW3 review finds that this familiarity, paired with myriad all-new issues, makes for a boring, unimaginative, and often offensive campaign. Attempting to add semi-open-world missions muddies an already scattershot single-player offering, dragging this year’s CoD into the realm of one of the worst FPS campaigns I’ve ever had the misfortune to play.

The cast of Modern Warfare 3 characters will be familiar to anyone who’s brushed against a CoD game in the past few years; you’ve got mustached hardman Price, masked hardman Ghost, Scottish hardman Soap, etc. The squad has world peace on their mind, and it doesn’t matter how many people they have to murder to achieve it. They hop from location to location in a campaign split between the linear norm of CoD and new Open Combat missions.

The one thing that Call of Duty campaigns do well has always been spectacle. It’s linear, sure, but much like a blockbuster action movie, you’re there to turn your brain off for a few hours and enjoy the ride. MW3 turns that on its head with Open Combat Missions, and by relying so heavily on these bland, open environments loses its sense of direction, kills any mounting pace, and – worst of all – is incredibly boring. This isn’t a Just Cause scenario where you can tinker with your surroundings to complete your mission in an interesting way, this is fighting wave after wave of faceless enemies until you’re clear to move to the next area.

These Open Combat missions take up around half of the total runtime of the MW3 brief campaign. They play a lot like a round of Warzone’s DMZ mode, with a semi-open world, AI enemies, and collectible loot. You are given a set of objectives to complete in whichever order you like, with vague question marks guiding your way on the map. Enemies are difficult to avoid and seemingly endless – although if you manage to avoid their sight for a short period they’ll go on with their lives like nothing happened.

You wander from objective to objective, collecting loot along the way, searching for the next question mark on your map. It’s lifted wholesale from DMZ, although any possibility of an interesting interaction or a challenging fight is removed without other human players. The seeming requirement of gathering loot also makes me wonder how prepared our band of gruff soldiers is. I need an ascender for each mission, yet never enter with one – do we have a pile of unused traversal tools sitting at home, waiting for a rainy day?

You can pick up killstreaks along the way, something I thought might add a layer of strategy to matters, but they just sat in my backpack most of the time – the enemy is often spread out and appears seemingly at random, so concentrating your fire on a specific area of the map seemed pointless. You’re encouraged to approach these Open Combat missions with stealth in mind, but the eagle-eyed AI manages to pinpoint you with unerring accuracy, forcing you to throw Plan A out the window almost immediately.

The story is nothing but a series of disconnected conversations and tough-soldier soundbites. The series villain, Mararov, aims to be a world-weary Moriarty figure, constantly stressing the importance of timing, and is most definitely perfecting that wry smile in the mirror while nobody is watching. He’s the only one who can put the terrorist organization, Konni Group, back onto the map, yet his plans seem to be little more than a closed eye and a finger on a globe. Go here, blow that up, make sure everybody witnesses my genius. Oh, I’ve been caught? It was all a part of my dastardly plan.

A lot of the campaign takes place in repurposed areas of Verdansk – the opening sees you enter the Gulag, a flashback sequence takes you to the arena, and an exquisitely dull non-combat portion sees you wander around the airfield. It seems as though the creatives assumed the nostalgia of the original Warzone map would bear a lot of the narrative weight when it only shines a light on the apparent lack of ideas. These areas don’t offer much in terms of spectacle to those who have visited Verdansk before, and their open nature means that newcomers will likely find the ordeal quite dull.

The campaign’s rather thin idea of a story is short, clocking in at around 5 hours, and it manages to undermine nearly every dramatic beat we saw in the previous two games. Characters come back from the dead with a shrug of the shoulders, a quip about always burying your enemies, and then it’s back to the so-called action. CoD is difficult to take seriously at the best of times, but now that I know nothing sticks, it cements the fact that absolutely nothing matters.

Call of Duty isn’t known for its nuanced take on warfare, loss of life, or even how to safely handle a firearm. We know this. Yet Modern Warfare 3 somehow takes this impossibly low bar and ducks right under it. Characters whoop and holler at direct missile strikes, cheer at explosions, and congratulate you for every headshot. Whether bad taste or sheer ignorance, the blasé approach to death, both perceived enemy and civilian alike, left me with a mild sense of disgust.

With the story mostly nonsense, and the missions themselves nothing but filler, I was left both puzzled and deflated when the credits rolled. Nothing was solved, little was learned, and the weaponized nostalgia left a bitter taste in my mouth. This is a review in progress, as our thoughts on the multiplayer portion of Modern Warfare 3 are still to come, but to anyone who values CoD campaigns, there is nothing for you here.