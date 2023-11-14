Best Call of Duty MW3 VPN: get easier lobbies

Are you using a Call of Duty MW3 VPN? As Activision’s latest shooter brings endless joy to players all over the world, you can guarantee that a sizeable selection of them are using a VPN in order to enhance their experience and performance. It’s probably even fair to say that they have a competitive edge over the players who don’t yet have a VPN.

The best gaming VPN improves your experience by giving you smoother gameplay and helping you get into easier lobbies. Yes, making sure that you’re using the best MW3 guns can help you secure a victory, but getting the right VPN can be just as important.

The best Modern Warfare 3 VPN

We recommend ExpressVPN as the best Modern Warfare 3 VPN.

ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries, which makes it easier for you to find a server with easier lobbies. For an added layer of privacy, ExpressVPN uses the TrustedServer System, meaning its servers can’t record any information about your online activities. The Lightway Protocol, unique to ExpressVPN, helps it to provide an extremely speedy service – especially important when playing Modern Warfare 3 online.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee which allows you to try the service out. You do have to pay initially, but if at any time within that 30-day period, you decide that this isn’t doing what you want it to do, then you can get a full refund. That should be plenty of time to get an idea of whether you feel the Modern Warfare 3 benefits are worth it.

Read our list of the best VPN providers to get more insight into why it’s our favorite, and how it stacks against its competitors, or our full ExpressVPN review.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for virtual private network, and you’ve probably heard a lot of YouTubers and streamers talking about them as sponsors. So what exactly is a VPN? Essentially, it’s a piece of software that allows you to connect to the internet via a server in another region, rather than just through the native connection in your own home.

One benefit of this is that it means your internet service provider (ISP) is unable to see what you’re doing on the internet, and consequently cannot sell data about you to faceless corporations. Along the same lines, it also stops criminals from accumulating information from you via the same means.

They also enable you to access content that is normally not available in your region. If you connect through a Japanese server, for example, you can then access online content that is usually reserved for users in Japan.

These are just two of the main benefits of using a VPN, and there are actually many others. As there are a lot of VPN providers, you’ll find that some of them offer certain features and services that others do not, but at their core, VPNs are used for privacy and accessing geo-restricted content. What does this mean for Call of Duty MW 3 players? Well, we’re getting to that.

What does a Modern Warfare 3 VPN do?

Choosing a compatible provider like ExpressVPN can help with your gameplay. Here’s why:

Easier lobbies: Players have noticed that when they have their VPN switched on, they typically get put into easier lobbies. This is wonderful news for anybody who finds themselves getting paired with opponents far beyond their skill level.

Players have noticed that when they have their VPN switched on, they typically get put into easier lobbies. This is wonderful news for anybody who finds themselves getting paired with opponents far beyond their skill level. Improved performance: Your internet service provider (ISP) can artificially reduce your download speeds if you use a lot of bandwidth. With a VPN on, your ISP doesn’t know what is bandwidth and therefore doesn’t know what to slow down, allowing things to run more smoothly than usual and giving you a competitive edge.

Your internet service provider (ISP) can artificially reduce your download speeds if you use a lot of bandwidth. With a VPN on, your ISP doesn’t know what is bandwidth and therefore doesn’t know what to slow down, allowing things to run more smoothly than usual and giving you a competitive edge. DDoS Protection: It has been known for sore losers to launch DDoS attacks against those who defeated them. Put simply, a DDoS attack overwhelms its target with a flood of requests, essentially making regular internet access impossible. If you have a VPN on, these people can’t see where to direct their attack.

Using a VPN can give you a safer, more comfortable experience while playing Call of Duty MW3 online.

Are VPNs legal in Call of Duty MW3?

Nothing in Activision’s Terms and Conditions prohibits the use of a VPN. Players have been using them with Call of Duty games for years.

Outside of the world of Call of Duty, there are no laws (in the US or the UK) that prevent people from being able to use VPNs. Though there are certain misapprehensions about them, they are legitimate services. Some countries have made VPN use illegal, so it’s worth checking.

For more COD content, read our guides on the Call of Duty MW3 game modes, and on how to fix the Travis Rilea error code to help you get the most out of your game.