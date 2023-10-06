Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 guns: all weapon details

What are the new Modern Warfare 3 guns? There are certain gaming inevitabilities that occur each year: your favorite classic games are going to be remade, sports games will continue to be annualized, and there’s always a Call of Duty ready for the holiday period. It’s Modern Warfare 3’s time to shine, bringing with it a host of Modern Warfare 2 (2011) nostalgia,

With the Call of Duty MW3 beta taking place next weekend for us PC gamers, this is a great opportunity to try out some of the new MW3 guns coming to the FPS game. There’s bound to be something completely unbalanced in the beta, but the devs should iron out all of those problems in time for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 release date next month.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 guns list

Here is a list of all the MW3 weapons we’ve seen so far:

AMR9

BAS-B

Holger 26

KV Inhibitor

Lockwood 680

Longbow

MCW

MCW 6.8

MTZ Interceptor

MTZ-556

MTZ-762

Pulemyot 762

Renetti

Rival-9

Riveter

SVA 545

Striker

WSP-Swarm

MW3 Assault Rifles

MCW

MTZ-556

SVA 545

MCW

The Gunsmith system which was introduced in MW2 is still present in MW3, giving you the ability to drastically change weapons like the MCW using a range of attachments. Built on a lightweight frame, the stock MCW has excellent recoil control and mobility stats, very similar to an SMG.

MTZ-556

The MTZ-556 is an assault rifle designed for close to medium-range encounters thanks to its impressive fire rate. Try to lock down buildings using this weapon by targeting corners and entrances, eliminating enemies before they get a chance to spot you.

SVA 545

When it comes to assault rifles, players are usually split into two different camps in regard to firing modes. The SVA 545 fires two bullets incredibly close together, delivering lethal shots when fired from medium to long range. You need to have a strong secondary weapon prepared for any close-range encounters as the SVA 545 isn’t equipped to deal with enemies in tight spaces.

MW3 Battle Rifles

BAS-B

MTZ-762

BAS-B

Sporting 20 rounds in each magazine, the BAS-P is the quintessential battle rifle, perfect for players who want to use a weapon that works exceptionally well at practically any distance. Be careful to keep an eye out on your remaining bullets in combat, it’s surprisingly easy to burn through the BAS-P’s magazines.

MW3 LMGs

Holger 26

Pulemyot 762

Holger 26

Utilizing 5.56 ammunition, the Holger 26 LMG can shred through enemies in the blink of an eye. The biggest problem with most LMGs is that they’re incredibly heavy, forcing you to drag this hulking weapon across the battlefield. Fortunately, the Holger 26 has a lightweight frame to negate any of those negative effects.

MW3 Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8

MTZ Interceptor

MCW 6.8

Dominate the enemy team from a distance using the MCW 6.8, the first marksman rifle you can get your hands on in MW3. Similar to a lot of the first few weapons in each section, the MCW 6.8 is highly customizable so you can build the type of gun you need. We recommend switching out the magazine for a larger one as ten bullets simply isn’t enough if your aim isn’t perfect.

MW3 Pistols

COR-45

Renetti

WSP Stinger

COR-45

There’s only so much a pistol can do, but the COR-45 is a strong secondary weapon that can save you in dangerous situations. This semi-automatic pistol has minimal recoil and is capable of dealing decent damage.

MW3 SMGs

AMR9

Rival-9

Striker

WSP Swarm

AMR9

Equipped with 9mm bullets, the AMR9 is both lightweight and accurate to create the perfect close-range weapon. The AMR9 is particularly strong because you can build it to suit larger maps if you need to. Given the number of loadouts you have access to, it’s worth designing multiple AMR9 loadouts with some tweaks to suit the game mode or map you’re playing on.

MW3 Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Riveter

Lockwood 680

The Lockwood 680 is a pump shotgun that can devastate enemy teams when deployed in the correct areas. Most people tend to run the Lockwood 680 alongside the Overkill perk that gives you the ability to carry two primary weapons at once, that way you can fight at any range without having to make compromises.

MW3 Sniper Rifles

KV Inhibitor

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

There aren’t too many weapons in Modern Warfare 3 that can rival the KV Inhibitor when fighting from long range. Even if you happen to miss a shot, the stock KV Inhibitor not only has fantastic recoil control, but it also has ten bullets per magazine to ensure you’re able to pick off the most disruptive opponents.

That’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 guns. If you’re still playing MW2, you should read our guide on MW3 carry forward to see what you’re able to take with you into the new multiplayer game. We also have a list of the MW3 maps coming to both the full game and the beta.