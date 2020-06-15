Best Warzone loadout drops: the best class setups for Call of Duty Warzone

Looking for the best Warzone loadout to secure the win in the new Call of Duty battle royale? Warzone has been out for while, and it’s clear that the best way to secure a win is to create a custom Warzone loadout and grab it in-match via the Warzone Buy Stations and regular drops.

In case you’re new to Call of Duty: Warzone and are just getting to grips with some of its curious additions – like the Gulag respawn mechanic – then loadout drops are a way of using your create-a-class setups from multiplayer in Warzone. Purchasing one of these will let you drop in your very own custom loadout almost instantaneously, meaning you can go from having a couple of common rarity weapons and some tactical gear to boasting two custom primary weapons of your choice, your favourite equipement, and even perks.

However, weapon balancing is very different in Warzone than it is in multiplayer, and your choice of perks, gadgets, and primaries will not translate perfectly to Warzone’s demands. We’ve earned plenty of wins and are pretty confident that we have a well-balanced best Warzone loadout drop to help you secure your first W.

Best Warzone loadout

Here are the best Warzone loadout drops from the best Warzone guns and attachments, to equipment and perks:

Grau 5.56 and Akimbo .357 Warzone Loadout

Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 may not be one of the best assault rifles for Warzone in terms of raw time to kill stats, but it’s incredible accuracy between mid and long range makes it a superb primary for your loadout. If you want an alternative Grau Warzone loadout then check out our guide.

Monolithic Suppressor

FFS 20.8″ Nexus

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

FSS Blackjack

.357

This pistol wouldn’t normally make the cut, however the addition of Akimbo to pistols has really brought them into the meta. In the case of the .357, Akimbo mixed with the Snake Shot mod turns this sidearm into a devastatingly powerful close-range shotgun. For more Akimbo pistols in Warzone, check out our dedicated guide, or you can see our breakdown of how to get the 357 Snake Shot Warzone build.

.357 Long

Lightweight Trigger

Snake Shot

Akimbo

5mW Laser

Perks

Tracker

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Molotov Cocktail

Heartbeat Sensor

This Warzone loadout means you’re extremely effective at all but extremely long distances. The .357 build we’ve detailed above will take some grinding to fully unlock but it’s one of the fastest time to kill weapons in Warzone, with four shots to down, which works out as two shots with Akimbo. The laser sight means you barely have to aim either, making this a superb weapon choice for rushing enemies in close-quarters. Even after being nerfed, these are still ridiculously powerful in extremely close-quarters fights.

The Grau 5.56 seems to be increasing in popularity despite it lacking the damage of other assault rifles. If you can track a target and can’t be fussed with recoil then the Grau 5.56 is basically a laser beam. This class will suit fast and aggressive players who don’t want to give their opponents any breathing space.

This loadout doesn’t require Overkill either, so no need to hunt down a second loadout just to get Ghost.

Season 4 Warzone loadout drop

CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX is like a blend of the AK-47 and Grau 5.56. That is to say, it’s not as good as the Grau, but it is much, much better than the dreadful AK-47. This new Season 4 assault rifle can become highly effective at long range, where its high damage per shot can sink targets quickly. The combination high damage and moderate rate of fire also make the CR-56 AMAX powerful in mid-range engagements and up close in a pinch. Recoil can be tricky, but it’s still manageable with the attachments listed below:

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK CR-56 Stippled Grip Tape

XRK Zodiac S440

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

Fennec

This rapid-firing SMG is unstoppable in extremely close-quarters and is easily the best new addition to Warzone since the Grau 5.56. It may lack in bullet velocity, damage range, and mag size, but if you need to clear a building then the Fennec is the best option.

ZLR 18″ Deadfall

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

40 Round Drum Mags

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Tracker

Equipment

C4

Heartbeat Sensor

This class is more about getting some use out of the newest weapons, rather than crafting a specialist build. One thing to note is that the Fennec will fall apart between close and mid-range, so make sure you’re only using it to deal with cramped areas. The CR-56 AMAX is tricky at very long distances, but it should serve you well in medium distance battles.

Sniper and SMG Warzone loadout drop

AX-50

In terms of attachments, you really want to gear this towards fast aim down sights times as this is the main reason to choose the AX-50 over the HDR. We’ve also included the weapon perk Fully Loaded as sniper ammo can be hard to come by if you’re stalking through woodlands.

So why not the HDR? The HDR is best for long-range engagements as it’s bullet velocity is much faster, meaning you need to lead targets less and your shot will connect faster. If you do want a best HDR Warzone setup then check out our. However, the AX-50 has a much, much faster cycle rate and improved ADS times, making it the better option for prolonged sniper battles and aggressive players. You can swap Fully Loaded for a Monolithic Suppressor if you want to stay off enemy radars, but the plan for this setup is to play as aggressively as possible.

32.0″ Factory Barrel

Tac Laser

Singuard Arms Assassin

Stippled Grip Tape

Fully Loaded

MP7

A fast-firing, laser-precise SMG for close-quarters fighting and cleaning up squads. The MP7 can also take 60 Round Mags, allowing you to just keep shooting between kills.

Monolithic Suppressor

Tac Laser

Merc Foregrip

60 Round Mags

FSS Recon

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tracker

Equipment

C4

Heartbeat Sensor

The basic idea behind this class is to use the AX-50 for to down a player or two, then to rush in with the MP7 and clean up any stragglers. With a sniper built for shooting as quickly as possible, you’ll want to stick to mid and close-range fighting where you’ll have an advantage over most snipers. The mobility and magazine size of the MP7 makes it great for securing any gains, and perks like Tracker will ensure no enemies escape the fray.

We’ve changed this best Warzone loadout to over time so that it’s tuned perfectly for aggressive players. The combination of Heartbeat Sensor, Tracker, and C4 means you’ll have an easy time locating enemies and hunting them down without necessarily exposing yourself. We realise Ghost is an essential perk in Warzone, so make sure you grab that off a second loadout drop. It’s also worth considering having an identical loadout setup with Fully Loaded on both weapons in case you drop in late and want to be stocked up on ammo.

Check out either our other best MP7 Warzone build or our best MP5 Warzone setup for a different feel.

AR and Sniper Warzone loadout drop

M4A1

Nifty for mid to far ranges as the Stock M16 Grenadier adds both range and damage making this a great weapon at all ranges. And with no sight, a light suppressor, and Stippled Grip Tape you’ll have some very competitive aim down sight speeds for up close encounters. We’ve got an alternative build that works very well, too, so see how you get on with our M4A1 Warzone loadout if you’re struggling with this build.

Tactical Suppressor

Stock M16 grenadier

Commando Foregrip

60 round mags

Stippled Grip Tape

HDR

Once you have this one up and running, you’ll have a powerful sniper that excels in extremely long ranges.

Monolithic Suppressor

26.9″ HDR Pro

Tac Laser

FTAC Stalker-Scout

Fully Loaded

PERKS

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tracker

EQUIPMENT

C4

Heartbeat Sensor

These three perks are quite a nifty trio to roll with as they suit most situations. Cold-Blooded makes it easier to sneak around as you’ll be undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Overkill lets you carry two primary weapons, and Tracker allows you to follow enemy footsteps, which is great for battling in buildings. C4 is unmatched for dealing lead-off damage while rushing an enemy, and can be lobbed through windows or over walls.

You’ll want another Warzone loadout with Ghost as the second perk, so you can grab that near the endgame and avoid those UAVs, if only to swap back to these weapons. The HDR is definitely better for landing long range shots than the AX-50, and this build leans into that with the 26.9″ HDR Pro barrel, which effectively turns this into a hitscan weapon.

Yes, you may struggle a little bit in close-range fights, but the M4A1 is no joke when it comes to time-to-kill stats, so the only difficulty to overcome is mobility.

AUG and M13 Warzone Loadout Drop

AUG

Not only does this one shred at short ranges, but using 5.56 NATO 60-Round means you’ve got enough high-damage rounds to wipe more than one armoured enemy without having to reload.

The NATO rounds don’t actually change your ammo type to AR either, so by using a close-quarters M13 build you should still have two ammo types. We have a second option for a powerful AUG Warzone setup if you don’t get on with the one below.

Monolithic Suppressor

407mm extended

FORGE TAC CQB Comb

5.56 NATO 60-Round

Stippled Grip Tape

M13

This M13 Warzone setup is all about lasering enemies up close. The Aug above isn’t great for ADS time, but if you strip a lot of the weight of the M13 you end up with an incredibly mobile AR. Yes, it’s weird to be using your SMG as an AR and vice versa – but in this case it really does work.

Lightweight Suppressor

Commando Foregrip

Tempus Mini

No Stock

50 Round Mags

PERKS

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Tracker

EQUIPMENT

C4

Heartbeat Sensor

While this isn’t how we’d normally have our setup our M13 for Warzone, but when combined with a mid-range powerhouse like the 5.56 AUG it’s very effective.

Naturally, this setup won’t cover long-range fights, so if you find your last few circles are heading towards a forest or open area then make sure you take one of the sniper builds above instead.

Like all of our Warzone loadout recommendations, we suggest having a Ghost loadout so you can avoid those radars in the last couple of zones.

Shroud’s Oden & Kar98k loadout

Oden

The Oden is hard to hit with and it takes some time getting used to its sluggish rate of fire, but it hits like a Mike Tyson right uppercut. There’s a nice mix of mobility and ranged effectiveness here, but with only 20 rounds in the mag you’ll need to make every shot count.

Oden Factory 810mm

GI Mini Reflex

Colossal Suppressor

Stippled Grip Tape

Commando Foregrip

Kar98k

The quickest bolt-action sniper rifle that’s not technically a sniper rifle. The Kar98k won’t hit quite as hard as its pals, the HDR and ARX-50, but if you can hit your headshots it’s one of the most deadly mid to long-range weapons in Warzone.

Singuard Custom 21.2″

4.0x Flip Hybrid

Hollow Stock Mod

Rubberized Grip Tape

Sleight of Hand

Perks

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Molotov Cocktail

Stun Grenade

If you’re going to emulate any gamer’s Warzone class then there are few better to copy than Shroud. His loadout drop differs substantially, but certainly appears to get the job done.

We’ve opted for a suitably aggressive third perk – Amped lets you swap weapons faster, which is great for aggro players. Likewise, the Molotov is great for finishing downed enemies and blocking off escape routes. Finally, if you push a lot, the stun is essential.

SKS and Renetti loadout

SKS

The SKS is phenomenal at breaking armour from long-range, but is just as capable at downing enemies at mid-range. It’s easy to use, has plenty of rounds in the mag, and does a lot of damage for a semi-auto rifle. Alternatively, check out our best FAL Warzone setup for a different semi-auto option.

Lightweight Suppressor

FTAC Landmark

VLK 3.0x Optic

30 Round Mags

Commando Foregrip

Renetti

Pistols don’t tend to do well in Warzone because of the very long distances, they also lack the DPS output to serve as decent close-quarters guns. However, the new Renetti is arguably the most lethal close-range weapon in the game right now thanks to Akimbo and burst-fire.

Akimbo

Lightweight Trigger

5mW Laser

27 Round Mags

Mk3 Burst Mod

PERKS

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

EQUIPMENT

Molotov Cocktail

Stun Grenade

Season 3’s additions all rolled into one very powerful Warzone loadout. This setup will be best used by players who are highly mobile and want to keep pushing enemies no matter the situation. The clutch potential of the Akimbo Renetti Warzone build mixed with SKS’ versatility is a beautiful and distinct combo.

Nickmercs Warzone loadout

M4A1

This is accurate and has a high enough rate of fire to make its practical DPS almost unbeatable. The M4A1 used in the Nickmercs Warzone loadout has the following attachments.

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

No Stock

60 Round Mags

Ranger Foregrip

RPG-7

The RPG-7 is increasingly meta in Warzone right now as it’s a low effort armour-smasher. Point it near your enemy, pull the trigger, then rush them as they’re repairing their armour. It’s capable of downing a whole group if their weak or too close, and if you use it on any jeep it will net you and instant team wipe.

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Heartbeat Sensor

C4

You’ll definitely need Amped for this loadout as it increases you weapon swap and ready time, making the RPG-7 much easier to use. C4 is also key for this build as it’s very helpful for getting targets behind walls or cover in close-quarters battles.

And there you have it, the best Warzone loadout drops. We’re always tinkering with more builds, so we’ll be sure to update this if we come across any more set-ups that are worth your while. In the meantime, go get some!