Best Warzone guns: the top weapons to use in Call of Duty battle royale

Warzone guns are, unsurprisingly, pretty key to victory. Even if you win your Warzone Gulag fight right at the end of the match and parachute in, you’ll still need to scrounge together some weapons to stand a chance at winning the match. Warzone guns behave very differently than they do in core multiplayer modes, so the knowledge base doesn’t transfer. Besides, with the largest map in Call of Duty history, 149 other players to outlast, and new mechanics like an armour plate system, your needs are very different than in a match on Rust or Crash.

So, what are the best Warzone guns and weapons to pickup and fight with, or to put into your best Warzone Loadouts? We’ve secured several wins in Warzone, watched even more streamer wins, and lost many more matches on top of that, so we’re confident we can present you with a list of the best Warzone guns to use in Call of Duty’s sophomore battle royale experience.

Naturally, personal preference does play a huge role here, so if you disagree with some of our picks then there’s nothing wrong with you racking up headshots and team wipes with a different gun in Warzone – we’re just trying to help out.

Best Warzone guns

Here are the best Warzone guns:

MGL-32 Grenade Launcher

Grau 5.56

AX-50

HDR

M4A1

M13

MP7

Fennec

MP5

RPG-7

FAL

CR-56 AMAX

RAM-7

AUG

MK2 Carbine

.357

Crossbow

Bruen MK9

PKM

ORIGIN-12

There’s a reason this launcher only has a minuscule drop rate and can only be found in chests – it’s legitimately OP. The MGL-3 Grenade Launcher uses the same ammo as rocket launchers – it carries six in the drum and six spare – so you’ll want your team to give you any and all rockets they pick up. Its range isn’t great and you’ll need to get used to arcing your shots if you want to drop players at mid-range, but it’s a one-hit kill to fully-armoured enemies and can be spammed.

The damage potential is unmatched – if a squad pushes up on you, then you can wipe them out in seconds. It’s also incredibly useful for taking down cars and trucks as it only takes two shots to completely blow up even a truck.

Grau 5.56

This AR wouldn’t merit such a high spot in our list of the best Warzone guns if we only went by its DPS stats. However, if your aim isn’t perfect then you’ll find the Grau 5.56 is one of the easiest to use and most reliable weapons in its class for mid to long-range full-auto fire. There’s almost no recoil when using this AR, so you can rely on it to pick apart squads at distance, while its rate of fire is high enough that it’s still deadly up close. Check out our dedicated guide for the best Grau Warzone loadout. It’s not as good, but if you want to try something a little different then here’s our best Kilo 141 Warzone setup.

ARX-50

These two are both essential Warzone sniper rifles and are among the best Warzone guns for one key reason: they are both capable of downing with a single headshot.

So, what’s the difference between the HDR and the AX-50? Cycle rate and bullet velocity. The AX-50 fires much faster for a bolt-action sniper rifle, meaning you can take ambitious shots, safe in the knowledge that you can land the second shot at least as fast as your opponent. Its aim down sight speed is also superior with the right attachments, so this is definitely a sniper for more aggressive, active players.

However, the AX-50’s muzzle velocity is a little lower, meaning you’ll need to learn its bullet drop and travel time to get the most out of it. Here’s our best Warzone AX-50 class setup.

HDR

The HDR has faster bullet velocity, especially with the right barrel, so you can treat it almost like a hitscan gun during long-range battles. Long range battles generally aren’t worth it in Warzone as you don’t get a chance to loot your victims and can lose a lot of armour and bullets in the process, but if that’s how you want to play then you’ll find this the best gun for the job. Here’s the best Warzone HDR class setup.

M4A1

While the M4A1 has one of the fastest TTK stats for its class in Warzone, it’s not our top pick for the best assault rifle in Warzone. The reason is it has a lot of visual noise when firing, and with some pretty unpleasant iron sights, spotting and tracking targets in a fight is no mean feat. Sure, you can use an optic, but this means sacrificing some crucial aim down sight speed, muzzle velocity, or damage range depending on which attachment you replace it with. Check out our M4A1 Warzone loadout for the best setup.

M13

The best M13 Warzone build has been increasingly popular as players look for alternatives to the Grau and M4A1 meta, but while it has its strengths, it remains the weaker option. What we will say in the M13’s favour is that its TTK stats, rate of fire, and minimal recoil make it feel like fighting with a laser beam.

MP7

SMGs don’t see a huge amount of use in Warzone, but the MP7 is a standout and is essential in the final circle. It’s rate of fire and recoil mean you won’t struggle to meet its potential DPS, plus it can be equipped with a 60-round magazine, allowing you to take fights with multiple enemies without needing to reload several times. On top of all of this, it’s highly mobile, so if you’re a big fan of flanking then you should definitely consider equipping this for your next drop. The MP7 is the best SMG for Warzone – and it’s even better if you use the best MP7 Warzone setup.

Fennec

The Season 4 SMG is already anm extremely popular pick in multiplayer and Warzone, and it’s easy to see why: with the fastest rate of fire in the game this Vector-like gun can eliminate an enemy in the blink of an eye. It definitely has its drawbacks, like awful bullet velocity and small mags, hence why it’s not our number one pick. However, if you’re an extremely close-quarters fight then you really can’t beat the Fennec.

Check out our Fennec Warzone build for a 40-round, highly mobile SMG that’s ideal for clearing out buildings.

MP5

Alternatively, you can check out our best MP5 Warzone setup if you want to try another top tier SMG. This one falls short as it can only hold a max of 45-rounds and its hip-fire accuracy is considerably worse than that of the MP7. To its credit however, the MP5 is a lot more effective at longer ranges, meaning you won’t need to swap out to your sniper or AR as often. Still, this thing will down quickly up close, and that’s essential with the number of corner campers in Warzone.

RPG-7

If you don’t mind getting your kills the cheap and easy way then the RPG-7 is the way to go – if you’re playing trios or squads then you should have at least two players running the RPG-7 at any given time. Why? The RPG-7 is oddly accurate over long distances in Warzone, and landing a shot close to an enemy will either knock them of scrap their armour. A direct hit on a trio can even result in an instant team wipe.

All you need to do with the RPG-7 is fire it, spot the armour cracked hit marker, then rush your enemies as they’re plating up again.

FAL

The FAL might be awful in standard multiplayer, but the extended time to kill of Warzone means it’s a DPS powerhouse, capable of breaking down armour faster than most ARs and SMGs. On top of this, the FAL is also very handy for dishing out damage at long-range, making it a very versatile Warzone gun. If you can handle the recoil after ditching the stock then absolutely do so as it drastically increases you aim down sight speed and makes you much more competitive – try our best FAL Warzone build for a winning start.

CR-56 AMAX

Season 4’s addition to Warzone’s assault rifle roster seems off-meta, but it’s much better than many would have you believe. Although it handles like the AK-47 and Scar (and fires pretty slowly, too), the CR-56 AMAX can be transformed with the right attachments to create a heavy-hitting, relatively manageable AR. Our CR-56 AMAX Warzone setup massively improves its long-range effectiveness without making it unusable in close-range skirmishes.

RAM-7

While the M4A1 dominates in core multiplayer, the RAM-7 is the best option in Warzone for a fast-firing, accurate, and versatile assault rifle. You can equip it with a 50-round mag, which is solid, and in close to mid-range fights it’s an absolute laser beam. Here’s our full Ram-7 Warzone loadout if you fancy taking this AR for a spin.

AUG

This comes with the caveat that you must equip this with the .556 NATO 60-round mag. With these rounds, the AUG dishes out more damage per second than any other assault rifle or SMG in the game. Best of all, you get to keep using SMG, so if you want to use an assault rifle as well you’ve got some ammo diversity. Here’s our best AUG Warzone setup.

MK2 Carbine

The majority of the the Warzone player base is sleeping on this marksman rifle, despite it being available as floor loot. This is a great pick if you want to be able to deal with snipers, but don’t want to actually sniper. The mix of accuracy, damage, and range means you can often get a very damaging snapshot onto an enemy sniper that will keep them pinned back.

In mid-range fights you can knock armor off with a single shot and the mobility makes doing so while moving around easy. You’ll want a reflex sight, monolithic suppressor, FSS 24.0” Factory barrel, and a laser that improves ADS time to get the most out of this.

.357

This entry comes with the caveat that you play the .357 with Akimbo and Snake Shot, which turns this ordinarily mediocre sidearm into a close-range destroyer. With the rest of your attachments set up to increase sprint to fire speed you’ll find these pistols are pretty much unstoppable in close-quarters. For more Akimbo pistols in Warzone, we’ve got a rundown of several builds.

Snake Shot turns the .357 into a shotgun, combine that with Akimbo and you have a shottie in each hand, granting you the fastest time-to-kill with body shots of any gun in the game. If you don’t like the damage drop-off these offer then removing Snake Shot still leaves you with some serious stopping power. Here’s our guide on getting the 357 Warzone Snake Shot setup for yourself.

Alternatively – seeing as these have just been nerfed a little – we suggest you try out our Akimbo Renetti Warzone class.

Crossbow

If you get good with the Crossbow and are confident that you can land your first shot, then this is easily one of the best Warzone guns around. While the HDR and AX-50 both possess the ability to down an enemy with a single headshot, the Crossbow can achieve the same result with a body shot. Better still, if you’re using explosive or Thermite bolts, the resulting explosion or fire will usually finish off the player you downed.

It’s definitely a flair pick, but if you can get the bolt drop right then this is a ruthlessly efficient killer. Check out our Warzone Crossbow class here.

Bruen MK9

The reason this is one of the best LMGs in Warzone is that it handles just like an assault rifle once you’ve strapped on the right attachments.

PKM

This LMG excels at sheer DPS and mag size. While it’s not as good as the MG34 on paper, the potential to strap a 200-round mag on this LMG makes it the far superior option. Amazingly, it’s a lot easier to handle and control than the MG34, too, so you should be able to track moving targets with ease.

Really though, there’s no substitute for a 200-round mag, especially in trios, where one player can keep a fight ticking over with sustained pressure while the others flank, reload, or re-armour. It’s a bit of a monster to try and swap between or ADS with, so bear that in mind when using this.

ORIGIN-12

This shotgun deals marginally less damage than the R9-0, but it comes with a more forgiving magazine size and better pellet spread. Either way, in close-quarters, you should be able to secure the down in 2-3 shots on a fully-armoured enemy.

With a drum mag attached you can easily wipe a whole squad if you’re fighting in a large building, particularly around staircases. If you know you can hit your shots then the R9-0 will definitely drop an opponent a little faster, but mistakes are easy to make in this-fast-paced mode, so we advise taking the ORIGIN-12.