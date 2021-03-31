Activision is taking down leaked footage of the new Warzone map

Call of Duty: Warzone is, indeed, getting a new map. Or, at least, that’s what it seems based on a few seconds of leaked footage that are now making the rounds. There’s no official confirmation just yet that the footage is real, but judging by how zealously Activision has been taking it down, it seems we can be pretty confident that this is a look at what’s coming to Warzone.

As expected, the new Warzone map has an 80s aesthetic in keeping with the Black Ops – Cold War vibe. Throughout the footage, we see a version of the stadium that’s now under construction, and an aqueduct in place of the dam. A few other locations have gotten visual updates, and it appears that there are a couple of brand-new areas, too.

With all the changes and updates, it looks like maybe ‘new map’ might oversell what we’re getting here. “The leaked footage seems to confirm what I was told last year,” Andy Robinson of VGC reports. “The new Warzone map will be an evolution of Verdansk, rather than an entirely new design, with many areas remaining with an 80s makeover.”

CoD news site Charlie Intel reports having received a DMCA notice from Activision over the footage.

You can still see snippets of the video on Reddit, though don’t expect them to stick around for long. Season 2 for Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War is set to end on April 22, and it’s expected that the revamped Verdansk will land at the same time.