All the vehicles you can find in Call of Duty Warzone

Looking for a list of all Call of Duty Warzone vehicles? The zone in Call of Duty Warzone is a powerful toxic gas that obliterates your health. Even during the earliest rounds it does serious damage, so you’ll want to avoid it at all costs. It’s also surprisingly fast moving; you can only just outpace it on foot. Unless you fancy forking out for a gas mask at one of the many buy stations, you’ll want to make sure you stay far away from the fatal fumes – and the best way to put distance between you is by zooming away in a vehicle.

There are five different Call of Duty Warzone vehicles available, all with different speeds, protection levels, capacities, and offroad suitability. All vehicles have a health meter – when it runs out, your vehicle will explode spectacularly, killing any passengers and bystanders in the vicinity. Try to avoid that.

Vehicles in battle royale games are useful for more than just outrunning the circle – they’re also great for scouting, repositioning, and trolling your teammates. Here’s everything you need to know about the individual Warzone vehicles.

The vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone are:

ATV

ATV stands for All-Terrain Vehicle, so it’s no surprise that you’ll be able to take this speedy four-wheeler over the bumpy off-road terrain of the CoD Warzone map. However, it doesn’t offer much in the way of protection, so if you get sniped – or screw up and flip the thing over – you’re not going to be happy. There are two seats on the ATV, so you can take a friend on your romp across the hills, but the third member of your trio will have to schlep it on foot.

Tactical Rover

The Tactical Rover is a decent all-around vehicle, providing four seats, so you can all pile in for the ride (anyone got snacks?). It provides only minimal protection, but is decently fast and also reasonably good off-road.

SUV

The SUV is similar to the Tactical Rover, but it sacrifices some speed and off-road capability for greater protection.

Cargo Truck

Make all your trucking dreams come true in Call of Duty Warzone – these broad bois will hold your squad plus extra equipment. You’ll be pretty darn conspicuous as you trundle along, but fortunately the Cargo Truck provides excellent protection from enemy fire. Just don’t try to take it off-road, unless you’re looking to make friends with a ditch. Oh, and one last thing: try to come to a complete stop when parking this on a hill as they have a tendency to roll, leading to some sub-optimal plays.

Helicopter

The helicopter holds four people, provides reasonable protection, and most importantly, it flies. This is the same chopper as you get in Modern Warfare’s Ground War maps so they’re pretty simple to control, but we’d wager it’s probably best if you don’t let that member of your squad pilot it. You know the one.

Of course, you can always hop on the cargo train, it’s a great, if not congested, loot spot and takes you around the Warzone map – demolishing anything in its path.