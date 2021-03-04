Call of Duty: Warzone players blow up every vehicle in Verdansk, crash game

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you blew up every vehicle on Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Verdansk map? One streamer rounded up 149 followers to find out and ended up crashing the game (thanks, VGC).

Warzone content creator MarleyThirteen orchestrated the stunt by calling a ceasefire among the people taking part. The basic plan was for the streamer’s team to do Recon contracts to let everyone know where ground zero would be while everyone else would round up every vehicle on the map. While this was all going on, players also picked up as much cash as possible so they could purchase a cluster strike to ignite the pile of vehicles in one fell swoop.

The plan is simple enough, but it took a few tries to get going. The first run was cut short after someone wiped the vehicles out by calling in their cluster strike too early. The second run then came to a screeching halt after the vehicles blew up after being rammed too many times.

Everyone got there in the end, though, which is all that matters. If you fancy seeing the video for yourself, you can find it below:

