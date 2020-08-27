Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War guns: every confirmed and rumoured weapon

Curious about all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War guns you’ll get to play with when launch rolls around on November 13, 2020? Select press and online media were invited to a gameplay reveal of the new Call of Duty, and between their findings and our painstaking analysis of the very first snippets of gameplay we’ve managed to find a huge number of weapons that will be present – in some form – in Black Ops Cold War.

There are, naturally, a lot of caveats here. Firstly, we can’t be sure of any names, so these will likely change before release. Secondly, we know most of you will be interested in the multiplayer guns on offer, but as most of the footage comes from campaign levels, there’s no way of knowing if they’ll make the crossover to multiplayer. And finally, there are a lot of weapons from this era that look very similar, so we might have the wrong variant of AK here and there.

We’re still unsure of how Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will interact with the now persistent battle royale mode, but these could even feature among the best Warzone guns later down the line.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War guns list

Here is a list of all the Black Ops Cold War weapons we’ve seen:

M6A1

Type 63

AK5C

Colt Commando

MP5

Hoyer ’77

Pellington 763

AK47

RPK

Recurve Bow

War Machine

Galil

G3

HK21

M40

M1911

AKS-74U

Stoner 63

Uzi

M16A1

This iconic US assault rifle can be spotted throughout the reveal trailer and has featured in many Call of Duty games before, but we got some additional information from BennyCentral, who said this M16 would be full-auto.

Type 63 assault rifle

Another weapon that’s been confirmed by BennyCentral, the Type 63 assault rifle has a 20-round magazine and closely resembles the SKS. Unlike the SKS though, this Chinese weapon fires full-auto.

AK5c/KRIG 6

Another BennyCentral spot, although we can’t be sure of the spelling. Apparently, this has a 40-round magazine and is either an assault rifle or an SMG. PrestigeisKey claims this is actually the AK5C, which means it’s the weapon the player is carrying when they arrive by helicopter with Woods.

Colt Commando

Frank Woods iconic assault rifle, complete with sling wrapped around the barrel. This can be glimpsed in the trailer, used by Woods.

MP5/MP5K

A number of YouTubers spotted this weapon in previews of the campaign and while we can’t spot it in the trailer, it’s hard to think of a Call of Duty game without either the MP5 or MP5K – just look at our best Warzone MP5 loadout to see how mighty this weapon is in the series.

Hoyer ’77

Yet another BennyCentral spot. The Hoyer ’77 (again we can’t be sure of the spelling) is a shotgun, and that’s pretty much all we know.

Pellington 763

Allegedly, this is the name of a sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. We have a sniper rifle being wielded by Frank Woods in the trailer, but there’s no way of knowing if this is the right one.

AK47

This is an obvious one, but you can spot it right at the start of the trailer in the Vietnam section. Given the era, we expect this to be one of the mightiest guns in the game, much like our best Warzone AK47 loadout.

RPK/D

This has been referred to by many YouTubers as the RPD, but we’re certain that it’s the RPK that we can see a couple of times in the trailer. The RPK is a light machine gun that was featured in the first Call of Duty: Black Ops, so it makes sense that it’s making a return. You can just about make out the RPK from the scene in the trailer where the player is firing from the backseat of a car in a tunnel.

Recurve bow

This has been confirmed by BennyCentral, but we know nothing about it and can’t spot it in the trailer.

War Machine

Same as above, but we do of course know that the War Machine features in Warzone and is a grenade launcher. Curiously, the only grenade launchers that are similar to the War Machine from Modern Warfare the MGL, which is manufactured in South Africa, and the Russian RG-6 – it’s most likely to be the former. Hopefully, we’ll see a China Lake or M79, too.

Galil

This hasn’t been confirmed by any YouTubers, but we can spot it several times throughout the trailer. The clearest example is when we see a character running toward a 4×4 on a runway – the silhouette of the Galil is unmistakable. There is a slim chance it’s the Valmet RK 62, which is what the Galil was based on.

G3

This has also been confirmed by a number of YouTubers, but is much harder to glimpse in the trailer. We think we can see it wielded by guards on the Berlin Wall, however, those guards appear wearing East German uniforms, so that one’s a mystery. We also think we can see it used by the player in the scene where Woods and the player arrive by helicopter.

HK21 (possible)

There is a chance that the G3 we think we can see in the trailer is the HK21 instead. This LMG appeared in the first Black Ops.

M40

Another one that’s been reported by YouTubers, and the more likely culprit for the sniper rifle held by Frank Woods in the trailer, the M40 was used throughout the Cold War and is an iconic US bolt-action rifle.

M1911

We see this pistol throughout the trailer.

AKS-74U

Whether this is a modded version of the AK74 or a separate gun is unclear, but in the scene where the player is sliding down a rooftop we can clearly see this AK variant, equipped with a scope and laser sight.

Stoner 63

The multiplayer gameplay happens too fast to be certain, but we’ve analysed a few frames and are pretty sure the gun we can see is the Stoner 63. This US gun can be configured as a carbine, assault rifle, or LMG, and the build we see looks like one of the last two. The only other culprit we can think of is the AMD-65.

Uzi

This can be seen from an aerial view of the multiplayer section of the trailer. It appears to be suppressed and carrying an extended magazine. Hopefully it will be as strong as our best Warzone Uzi loadout.

And there you have it, every weapon that’s either confirmed or sighted in the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War trailer.