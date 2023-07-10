NBA players have seen the next CoD and it could be Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty is coming back sometime this year, and it’ll more than likely be a Modern Warfare 3 retelling. While we await any sort of official confirmation regarding the future of the FPS game series, it looks like Activision has been inviting NBA players to check out the new Call of Duty game, so we should expect news soon.

With the next Call of Duty rumored to be Modern Warfare 3 from Sledgehammer Games and 2024’s entry a return for Treyarch, it’s likely that these NBA players were shown some of this year’s CoD – which is more than likely MW3.

Professional NBA photographer Cassy Athena shared an image of a wall display made up of black basketballs and a neon Call of Duty sign with the caption “stopped by to check out the new game preview.” This suggests that NBA players aren’t playing the game, but are instead being shown footage of the next CoD entry.

Phoenix Suns player Ish Wainwright also shared a photo on Instagram of this preview event, which has some monitors and PS5s in the frame, suggesting what NBA players are being shown is being demoed on that console, and not PC.

NBA player Kennedy Chandler also shared an image of the event, with screens showing off what looks like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s take on Warzone 2 (via CharlieIntel).

Ongoing reports, rumors, and leaks suggest that this year’s Call of Duty entry will be some sort of standalone Modern Warfare 3, after initial reports suggested that we would in fact be seeing a deparate campaign instead. With the runaway success of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot, and fan reaction to the return of characters like Ghost, Captain Price, and Soap MacTavish, MW3 makes logical sense. Will we get Modern Warfare 2 loadouts carried over with this game? Who knows.

We still don’t know what Treyarch’s 2024 Call of Duty will be just yet, but with the studio’s focus on Cold War era games, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of that era going forward.

For the past few years Call of Duty games have seen October and November releases, so if all is going to plan for this supposed Modern Warfare 3, it should be coming out in three to four months. For my money, it makes sense then that Activision would start gearing up now.

In the meantime we’ve got the very best multiplayer games if you want some online action ahead of the next Call of Duty, and we’ve also broken down the best battle royale games, if Warzone 2 just isn’t doing it for you.