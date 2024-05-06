Newly launched anime style RPG deckbuilder nets 90% rating on Steam

Chrono Ark was bound to grab an audience’s attention. Its visuals, which feature colorful Persona 5 style character portraits, do a good job of catching the eye on their own. But it’s the game’s design concept that really helps it stick out. In an era where PC players can’t seem to get enough of card games (see: Balatro and Slay the Spire 2) and roguelikes (see: Hades 2), Chrono Ark combines both of those genres with RPG game party building and storytelling in order to offer players something they seem to be very excited to dig into.

Chrono Ark‘s take on the roguelike game is set in a dystopian world. Starring a woman named Lucy who seeks to put together a group of investigators capable of fixing their broken home, Chrono Ark sees players exploring, fighting, and managing a party through the use of card based skills, character customization, and tough boss fights. When Lucy’s entire party is defeated, the game ends, requiring a fresh start and providing new opportunities to experiment with character builds and team composition.

Chrono Ark’s done well for itself since leaving Early Access last Thursday May 2. At the time of writing, it boasts a 90% rating (based on 7,185 reviews) on Steam and has 3,492 active players. It’s hit a 24 hour peak of 7,041 players and an all time peak of 7,084 players as well.

Chrono Ark is 25% off (or $18.74 USD / £15.74) from now until May 16 on Steam. Grab a copy right here.

Or, if you’d prefer to check out other options in Chrono Ark’s wheelhouse, take a look at our top card games and RPG games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.