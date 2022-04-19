The cinematic Star Wars game EA cancelled is happening again

Years ago, EA cancelled a cinematic Star Wars game under the leadership of former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig. Now, Amy Hennig is in charge of a new cinematic Star Wars game under Skydance New Media. The company previously announced a triple-A Marvel game in October 2021.

This will be a “richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary Star Wars galaxy,” according to the press release. Douglas Reilly of Lucasfilm Games says that Skydance’s “vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

The Star Wars game Hennig was leading at EA was codenamed Ragtag, which would be a gritty heist story set in the galaxy far, far away. While fans speculated that EA’s aversion to single-player games at the time led to the project’s cancellation, insiders have reported a number of production problems at the studio that might have had a larger effect on the end of Ragtag.

Whether any specific elements of Ragtag are brought in for the new game remains to be seen, but this might just be the Star Wars action-adventure fans have been wanting since those first glimpses of 1313. You know, if Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t do it for you.

