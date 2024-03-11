Official Colossal Order and Paradox support for Cities Skylines 2 mods sounds like it won’t arrive any time soon, despite previous suggestions that the city building sequel won’t get a true, new modding platform in early 2024. While Cities Skylines 2 mods are available already, and players have benefitted from changes and optimizations to road building, traffic, population, the economy, and more, the current crop of CS2 mods are only accessible and creatable through third-party means. Likewise, there are still no official platforms for making and sharing custom Cities Skylines 2 assets. Considering how important mods have been to the longevity of the original Cities Skylines, and anticipation about the state of the sequel after a troubled launch, official CS2 mod support is very eagerly awaited. Based on a new statement from Colossal Order and Paradox, however, this may not be arriving when we originally hoped.

“The editor has been in the works and we have shared versions of it with a closed group of a few selected modders for feedback,” Mariina Hallikainen says. “Collaboration with the closed group has been going on behind the scenes for months now. Together, we have put a lot of effort towards the beta version of the modding tools, and we really can’t wait to share them with you.

“As we’re preparing for the public release with support for code modding and the map editor, Paradox is running a broader early access for modders and creators chosen from the sign-up earlier this year. I would like to emphasize again that there is still a lot of work still to be done. Asset editing is not in a shape or form to be used as is. We’ll still need more time to make importing the assets work. The region packs teased at the end of last year are bundles of assets of varying sizes and content made by some of your favorite creators from the community.

“These assets rely on us finalizing the asset editor to a point where we are happy that the import pipeline and saving will be in a future-proof state. This is an ongoing effort, alongside improving the code modding and map editing based on the feedback we’ll receive from the early access and eventually from all of you.”

In a statement in November 2023, Hallikainen said that the Cities Skylines 2 editor would be ready for an initial release “in a couple of months.” A second statement in the same month said the map editor would arrive ”early next year.”

