Cities: Skylines mods replaced by pedestrian-friendly new DLC

Cities: Skylines mods have previously been essential when making your metropolis pedestrian friendly, but with the building game’s new DLC, Plazas and Promenades, you can now construct pedestrian-only zones, and enact various pedestrian-friendly ordnance, in the official, unmodified version of Paradox Interactive’s building sim.

Though a launch date is yet to be confirmed, Plazas and Promenades includes a range of new features to make life in your cities easier for pedestrians. First, it allows you to construct streets that are for pedestrian use only. You can also outline special green zones, where cars and vehicles are not allowed to travel. Various policies can also be enforced in order to make your city more people friendly. You can create slow-driving zones, where the speed limit is set to 20mph, instigate a sugar ban to improve your population’s health, and establish areas that allow street music and performers to boost people’s happiness as they travel on foot.

There are also three new district specialisations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. If you configure a part of your city into one of these zones, it will impact the types of buildings that are constructed around it. Office zones, naturally, will produce more business buildings, whereas residential areas will prompt more housing.

The DLC is topped off by two content-creator packs which respectively allow for more stylish-looking residential properties, and specialised, picturesque buildings to be constructed along the seafront. There’s a variety of long-awaited features in here, bound to boost your Cities: Skylines experience when the Plazas and Promenades DLC eventually launches.

