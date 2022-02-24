“Two decades’ worth” of Civilization games are going cheap right now

The Civilization series has long been a staple of the strategy games scene and, with six major entries and ton of DLC in between, there’s a whole lot of it to sink your pearly whites into. If you’ve been tempted but haven’t yet given some of the major Civ games a go, now might be a great time – there’s a whole bunch going cheap with a new Humble bundle.

Humble’s new Sid Meier’s Ultimate Collection bundle offers 21 games and items from across the legendary designer’s catalogue. The highest tier – which will set you back $15 / £11.09 and nab you all of the bundle’s offerings – includes the latest in the Civ series, Civilization VI, as well as eight expansions and DLC. There’s Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm which, between them, add new game systems, civilizations, leaders, and world wonders. Smaller DLC include various scenario and civ packs, with the Vikings, Poland, Australia, Persia and Macedonia, Nubia, and Khmer and Indonesia options in the bundle.

There’s additionally a $15 New Frontier Pass coupon, which lets you pick it up at that discounted rate for a limited time. The Civilization III, IV, and V Complete Editions also feature, which each come with their own bunch of extras on top of the base games.

Civilization: Beyond Earth – which, in a departure for the series, takes players to the future rather than the past, and across space – is also thrown in. It’s The Collection version, which means you get a map pack and the Rising Tide DLC, too.

Aside from the Civ series, there’s also Sid Meier’s Pirates! in the mix, which has you take to the Caribbean seas in pursuit of gold and glory. Rounding off the bundle are Sid Meier’s Starships, Sid Meier’s Railroads!, Ace Patrol and Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier’s Colonization, and Covert Action. Phew.

You can grab the deal from Humble here if you’re keen. You can pay less for lower tiers of stuff, which include some of the bundle, or pay what you want over the top tier if you’d like to contribute towards publishers, Humble, and the charity Trees, Water, and People, which has a “mission is to improve lives by helping communities to protect, conserve, and manage their natural resources”.