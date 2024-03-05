I want a new Command and Conquer game, and I want it bad. Forget RTS – Tiberian Dawn is one of my favorite games of all time, period. Westwood might be finished, and it’s now 14 years since Command and Conquer 4, but the hope remains. One day Kane, the NOD, and the Obelisk (shudder) will be back. In the meantime, EA seems to be up to something with the defining real-time strategy series. The Command and Conquer Steam prices have been suddenly, permanently changed, meaning some of the best games in the series and their respective expansions are now available, forever, for much cheaper. Is this to preempt a new Command and Conquer game? Maybe. Possibly. In a dream world. But is it good news regardless? Absolutely.

Just to be clear, this isn’t a sale or a temporary discount. EA has permanently changed the prices for a variety of Command and Conquer games on Steam. They’re not quite down to historical lows, but they’re not far off, meaning you can get some of the classics of the RTS game series for very cheap, forever. Command and Conquer 3, Red Alert 3, and their associated expansions have all seen sharp price reductions. The more-recent Remastered Collection however has been left untouched.

As of today, Command and Conquer 3 and Red Alert 3 each cost $1.99 / £1.89. A little sleuthing reveals that as recently as mid February, the games were still listed for $19.99 / £15.99 each. Kane’s Wrath and Red Alert 3 Uprising have also had their prices permanently slashed, and are both down to $1.99 / £1.89 from $19.99 / £15.99. As it stands, the changes have not been affected on the Xbox Store, where all of these Command and Conquer games are still full price.

What does it mean? The supreme optimist in me wants to say EA is cutting the price of the old games before the announcement of something new, as a last-minute incentive to get the classics before an upcoming sequel. But that might be reaching. Of course, stranger things have happened, but what we know for sure is that some of the best RTS games of the last 20 years are now available at a relative pittance.

