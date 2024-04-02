We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New horror game gets 96% Steam rating in 24 hours, free for now

Despite only having launched less than 24 hours ago, this new Lethal Company style horror game has accrued a 96% rating on Steam.

New horror game gets 96% Steam rating in 24 hours, free for now: Four figures with colorful faces holding a film snap board in a dark, dreary room
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Content Warning 

Have you ever wanted to be a pixellated content creator whose gimmick is exploring abandoned space ships? I can’t say I have, either – until Content Warning appeared. A new, surprise drop from four indie devs and publisher Landfall, this is the perfect horror game to play with your pals because, while on the surface things look silly and colorful, the creatures that you’ll be facing are truly the stuff of nightmares.

Channeling the vibrant, pixel visuals of 2023’s biggest horror game hit, Lethal Company, Content Warning thrusts you into the shoes of four mischievous content creators who, as you’ve likely guessed, are exploring an abandoned space ship to “film cool stuff for our viewers” and “make views, which makes money.”

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s all fun and games on the outside, where you’re surrounded by plush cartoon greenery, but as soon as you get inside this mysterious craft, things get very wild, very quickly. Transported to the ‘Old World’ – one devoid of color – you’re tasked with filming as many scary things as you can and getting out alive.

At the moment, the game has currently accrued a 96% rating on Steam, with all of the recent reviews being largely positive. In just 24 hours there’s over 7,500 reviews and, according to SteamDB 100,483 players – and that number’s steading rising. For context, that’s more than horror opus Dead by Daylight (56,699) and Lethal Company (36,993) combined. Not bad, huh?

A SteamDB graph showing the player count for Steam horror game Content Warning

The whole thing is a lot of fun, silly chaos, and I am absolutely dying to jump in. If you are, too, then I have good news – Content Warning is free for 24 hours post-launch, so grab it right now before it returns to its normal price at $7.99.

If you’re looking for some more cost-free adventures, we have a list of all the best free Steam games. Or, if the horrors of the Old World prove too much, we have a list of all the best multiplayer games, too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Forged in the heart of the World of Darkness, Lauren is PCGamesN's news editor and resident Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines expert. When she's not yelling at stop signs and televisions as a magnificently maniacal Malkavian, she's dropping too much money on League of Legends skins and shouting at her bank account instead. With bylines at Dexerto, The Loadout, and Wargamer, quotes from her Diablo 4 review were broadcast in cinemas worldwide, and, yes, she did ugly cry in public. She has a master's degree in War Studies and wrote her dissertation on LA Noire, which she still contends is one of the best PC games ever made.