Save 20% off Cooler Master’s lightweight gaming mouse

Gaming mice with a honeycomb design are a recent invention, reducing weight with less material on the shroud to make them the best gaming mouse if you’re looking for something ultra-light to quickly flick headshots in FPS games. Plus, they’re pretty cool looking, even if you don’t care how light your mouse is.

Cooler Master’s take on a honeycomb mouse, the MM710, is currently discounted by 20%. For those in the US, that’s a $10 saving, down to $39.99 from $49.99. Over on Amazon UK, it’s a similar £10 off, reducing the price to £39.95 from £49.99. To put things in perspective just how weightless the MM710 is, it comes in at 53g, which is less than half the weight of the Razer Naga Trinity.

Unlike some of the cheaper honeycomb mice around, this isn’t just a design gimmick – it’s backed up with the high-end Pixart’s 3389 sensor rated up to 16,000dpi, which, paired with its featherlike weight, makes it perfect for fast moving games. Omron mouse switches should give a nice solid click, too, lasting you a while with over 20 million clicks under its belt. Add to that water and dust resistance for the clumsy gamer, and this is a seriously good deal for under $40 / £40.

The MM710 lacks RGB lighting, although this may be seen as a plus by some looking to buck the RGB trend with a reserved, minimalist gaming setup.

For an extra $20 / £20 over some of our favourite budget gaming mice, you’re bagging yourself a mouse with one of the best sensors around, designed with professional gamers in mind. Of course, this deal won’t be around forever, so get yourself on Amazon if you’re interested.

