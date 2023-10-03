Have you ever wanted an enormous plastic-and-metal sneaker on your desk? Even if your answer’s “no”, we bet you’re intrigued to see what the Cooler Master Sneaker X is all about. This eye-catching, pre-built PC was built by the JMDF modding group, and is now available for purchase, three years after it won the best art direction award at 2020’s Case Mod World Series.

This pre-built PC contains these mid-to-top-tier components:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Intel Core i7 13700K

32GB DDR5 RAM

2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 Gen4 2TB SSD

Cooler Master SFX Gold ATX 3.0 850W PSU

Z790 ITX motherboard

Master Liquid PL360 Flux Sneaker Edition cooling

The slightly higher tier ‘Professional’ machine retails for $3,799, whereas the vanilla RTX 4070 version, dubbed ‘Enthusiast’, is $3,499. This is a fair amount more than a typical pre-built with these specs would cost, but that’s to be expected given the outlandish case design.

In Europe, customers can purchase a Sneaker X with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, Core i9 13900K, and a massive 64GB RAM, but this high-tier machine isn’t currently available to US customers.

After its great reception at the Case Mode World Series, Cooler Master was encouraged to put the Sneaker X up for general retail, debuting it to the public earlier this year at Computex. This machine, available on the Cooler Master website, is surprisingly spacious, measuring 65cm x 30.5cm x 65cm, with plenty of room for added components if you want to soup up this sneaker build even more.

