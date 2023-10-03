You can now buy a sneaker-shaped Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti PC

The Cooler Master Sneaker X is now available to buy for up to $3,799, three years after winning a Best Art Award at the Case Mod World Series 2020.

Cooler Master Sneaker X: a PC which looks like a sneaker appears against an orange and yellow background.
Have you ever wanted an enormous plastic-and-metal sneaker on your desk? Even if your answer’s “no”, we bet you’re intrigued to see what the Cooler Master Sneaker X is all about. This eye-catching, pre-built PC was built by the JMDF modding group, and is now available for purchase, three years after it won the best art direction award at 2020’s Case Mod World Series.

This pre-built PC contains these mid-to-top-tier components:

The slightly higher tier ‘Professional’ machine retails for $3,799, whereas the vanilla RTX 4070 version, dubbed ‘Enthusiast’, is $3,499. This is a fair amount more than a typical pre-built with these specs would cost, but that’s to be expected given the outlandish case design.

In Europe, customers can purchase a Sneaker X with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, Core i9 13900K, and a massive 64GB RAM, but this high-tier machine isn’t currently available to US customers.

After its great reception at the Case Mode World Series, Cooler Master was encouraged to put the Sneaker X up for general retail, debuting it to the public earlier this year at Computex. This machine, available on the Cooler Master website, is surprisingly spacious, measuring 65cm x 30.5cm x 65cm, with plenty of room for added components if you want to soup up this sneaker build even more.

