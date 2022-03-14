Core Keeper sales hit a quarter-million copies in a week

The first week Core Keeper sales are in, and they’re looking mighty impressive. The indie game‘s blend of Terraria and Diablo has reportedly helped it sell 250,000 copies in its very first week.

Core Keeper has been a hit since it launched on Steam Early Access last week, where it was an immediate hit – reaching a peak concurrent player count of 7,555 on its first day, which is hugely impressive for a still-in-development indie game.

The sales back up that Core Keeper is a hit with the Steam crowd, too. Two days after launch, on March 10, developer Pugstorm confirmed that the game had sold over 100,000 copies on Valve’s storefront – which it said made Core Keeper the “fastest-selling digital title of all time” for publisher Fireshine Games. Now, just a few days later, Pugstorm says that Core Keeper has sold over 250,000 copies on PC – less than a week after release, and with the launch day discount still in effect.

“We have had an overwhelmingly positive response from our community,” Pugstorm adds, “and we’re extremely grateful to all of you who have become a part of our adventure.” The team also says that it is listening to everyone’s feedback about the game, including “some awesome all-new ideas”.

There are many great building games on PC, so it’s lovely to see a new one do so well.

Core Keeper Core Keeper Fanatical $12.99 $10.39 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.