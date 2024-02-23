This creepy new dystopian simulation game is discounted on Steam

CorpoNation The Sorting Process just fully released on Steam, and like the inciting incident of fellow simulator Stardew Valley, it has us rethinking our entire life in a cold sweat. This creative and bold title is currently 20% off in an introductory offer, too, so there’s no time like the present to see what the fuss is about.

CorpoNation is unique among the simulation games currently on display; it’s one of the darkest titles we’ve come across for the most mundane reasons. We called it nightmare fuel in our CorpoNation impressions, and the game’s full launch will introduce new players to its dark humor and politically fuelled dystopia — which, to be honest, isn’t feeling too fictional these days.

The game’s Steam description is appropriately creepy, introducing us to its bleak, corporate, world: “Greetings, valued employee. You have been tasked with sorting the Ringo CorpoNation’s genetic samples. With the credits that you earn, you can shop, game, and pay your bills on time. Rogue workers may try to entice you into betraying your beloved employer, but we know you’ll give 110%.”

The life sim with a retro style immerses you in a linear narrative in which you play as a lab technician for a corporately owned state. Your job is to sort a bunch of super-secret genetic samples and be the best employee you can be while watching out for the rebels trying to get you on their team. But CorpoNation trusts you to work hard and be a cog in the economic machine.

The Sorting Process’ cynical perspective and honest prodding at modern-day exploitative labor is massively refreshing, especially if you spend a lot of time playing more cutesy slice-of-life sims (we do, it helps us along).

We're excited to delve in and experience the story from beginning to end

