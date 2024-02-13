You can grab 32GB of Corsair RAM for an irresistible price right now

Now is a great time to upgrade the RAM in your gaming PC, as this Corsair memory deal enables you to fit a mighty 32GB of fast DDR4 sticks in your system for a bargain price. The usual cost of this memory is $79.99, but Corsair has just slashed $15 off the price, so you can now pick up 32GB of Corsair Vengeance memory for just $64.99.

The RAM in question is Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4, which is compatible with AMD Zen 3 CPUs, such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, as well as the latest Intel 14th gen processors, such as the Core i5-14600K, as long as you have a DDR4 motherboard. There are several reasons why Corsair Vengeance LPX is currently listed on our best gaming RAM guide, especially at this price.

These memory modules might not have a big row of RGB LEDs on top of each heatsink, but their black anodized aluminum heatspreaders still look classy with their minimalist design, and they’re solid workhorses. They also have a low profile height of just 33.5mm, which means you don’t have to worry about squeezing these modules under large CPU heatsinks, or about them clashing with the radiator from an AIO cooler in the roof of your case.

You get two 16GB modules that run at 3200MHz in this kit, which might not be as fast as the clock speeds of the latest DDR5 modules, but they do have tight C16 latency timings – this memory is solid for most people’s needs, including gaming.

If you have an older system that uses DDR4 memory, an upgrade from 16GB to 32GB can make a big difference to your PC-using experience now. The extra headroom enables you to easily flick between multiple Chrome tabs, even if you have several other apps open, and your system will also be instantly ready to use after quitting a game to the desktop.

If you’re new to the world of PC building, but fancy starting out your journey with 32GB of memory, check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process from start to finish, including installing RAM modules.