Corsair Custom Lab just made it super easy to style your gaming gear

Ever wanted to move away from the boring black or white (or pink) designs of mouse gaming peripherals but don’t fancy dismantling your gear and going to town with a spray can? Corsair has you covered with its new Corsair Custom Lab service.

Corsair’s new peripheral personalization platform has been launched at Computex where we’re reporting direct from the show floor. Lab lets you select from a whole range of colors and patterns and have them applied to your choice of M75 Air mouse – currently our choice of best wireless gaming mouse, K64 Plus gaming keyboard, or MM300 mouse pad. Corsair plans to add more options but for now these three are what’s on offer.

The customization, which can be found here, offers the ability to pick from a range of “collections” with predefined colors and patterns or completely go your own way, starting with a blank canvas peripherals onto which you can slap new colors or patterns.

For the M75, you get a base color option, then can add a different color or pattern to the “face plate”, which consists of the top central portion and two main buttons of the mouse. The side buttons and scroll wheel (the latter limited to just black or grey) can also be different colors. Suffice to say, you can come up with more cohesive configurations than our one above.

As for the K65 keyboard, you start with either a black or white frame then can add patterned keycaps. There’s surprisingly no other color options than black for the keycaps, with only 10 patterns available too for now, but we’re sure this will grow with time. You can then select Cherry MX Blue, Cherry MX Speed, or Cherry MLX Red V2 switches – interesting that Corsair isn’t offering any of its own switches.

As for the mouse mat, these can be specced up to have one of the 10 patterns that are also available with the keyboard.

The base cost of these custom units is the same as the normal ones and changes to color come for free, but adding the patterns does add $9.99 to the total cost.

You can jump into the Custom Lab to have an explore now or check out our other coverage from Computex, including Asus’ new aluminum and carbon fiber keyboard a news that AMD is still supporting its old motherboards with new AM4 CPUs.