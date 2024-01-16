Be quick, this Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard is now just $59

It’s not often that a proper mechanical gaming keyboard deal comes up for under $60, especially one from a renowned brand with Cherry switches, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to grab this Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE before its price shoots back up to $110.

You usually only get a membrane keyboard, such as the newly announced Corsair K55 Core RGB, at this price, so a proper Corsair mechanical keyboard with Cherry switches is a steal in this deal. If you’re looking to get the best gaming keyboard possible for the cheapest price, then you’ll want to grab this keyboard now.

Despite the low price, the Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE has many of the features you usually find on premium mechanical gaming keyboards. These include per-key RGB backlighting, as well as a lovely brushed aluminum frame.

The specific model that’s currently on offer features Cherry Viola mechanical switches, which have a linear action and tactile feel that are a solid cut above using a standard squishy membrane keyboard.

You even get PBT double-shot keycaps, as well as a soft memory foam wrist rest, which attaches to the keyboard magnetically. Meanwhile, the lighting is controllable through Corsair’s excellent iCUE software, which gives you loads of flexibility over colors and effects.

The big deal, though, and we’ll say it again, is that this is a Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry switches for just $59.99 – that’s just $5 more than the membrane keyboard Corsair released last week.

