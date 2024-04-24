Corsair just updated the most stylish mini gaming PC on the planet

Corsair has a brand new mini PC build in the works, which it says will feature the very latest components. The Corsair One i500 builds on the solid reputation laid by Corsair’s original One systems, which used mini-ITX motherboards and had a unique and innovative case design, but this time Corsair says it’s “raising the bar” higher.

Previous Corsair One designs have really impressed us, thanks to their superb build quality and powerful cooling setup, with Corsair liquid-cooling both the CPU and GPU and mounting radiators into the side panels. The Corsair One i400 easily made it onto our best mini gaming PC guide, and the new Corsair One i500 has a good chance of getting listed there too.

It’s been a while since you’ve been able to buy a Corsair One with cutting edge components, though, with the last models using 13th gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia Ampere GPUs, and Corsair says that’s all now set to change. The company describes the Corsair One i500 as a “space-efficient powerhouse packed with next-gen components,” meaning we’re hopefully going to see some of the latest Nvidia GPUs, such as the RTX 4080 Super, inside these mini PC builds.

Corsair hasn’t revealed any specifics about the new machines yet, but the company posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter). “You met the ONE. Now meet the future,” says the post, with an image of the front of the new machine in the dark.

“When we launched the first Corsair One, we set a new standard in the world of compact, performance PCs. Now, we’re back with a brand-new build that’s raising the bar.” There’s also a short teaser video of the new machine in the dark on Corsair’s website, showing a brand new chassis design. Like its predecessors, the Corsair One i500 has a tower design, but it has much straighter sides and clean lines, without the angles of previous Corsair One designs. The teaser video also shows strips of lighting on either side of the front, with the Corsair logo in the middle.

Although Corsair’s One PCs are usually expensive for the components on offer, they’ve historically managed to cram some amazingly powerful components into their small cases, and I’ve always been blown away by the build quality and design of these mini gaming rigs. Thanks to its expertise in both case design and liquid cooling, Corsair has always taken an innovative approach to cooling these machines, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the Corsair One i500 when it finally comes out.

The Corsair One i500 release date is Wednesday, 5 June, 2024. In the meantime, if you’re interested in mini PCs with a lot of gaming power, make sure you also take a look at the latest Asus ROG NUC systems, which manage to get a 16-core Intel CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU into a surprisingly small chassis.