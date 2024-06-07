You can now get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for under $100, complete with RGB

Now is a great time to grab yourself 32GB of DDR5 memory without paying over the odds. After an overly expensive launch, DDR5 RAM is now no longer prohibitively costly, and the latest gaming RAM deals not only enable you to get 32GB of DDR5 RAM for under $100, but you even get RGB lighting to make your memory sticks glow.

We’ve spotted several deals that hit the magic $99.99 figure on Amazon, and they feature some of the big names found on our best gaming RAM guide, including Corsair, Team Group, and Lexar. The Corsair Vengeance RGB kit runs at 5,200MHz, while the Lexar Ares RGB and Team Group T-Force Delta Alpha RGB kits run at 5,600MHz.

However, as we recently found in our DDR4 vs DDR5 gaming RAM test, some games benefit from some extra clock speed, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Thankfully, you also don’t have to spend a huge amount of money to get much faster memory now either, and our favorite deal right now is 32GB of Corsair Vengeance 6,000MHz RAM, which you can now pick up for just $108.99.

That figure might not have the appeal of being under $100, but it’s a great price for this memory. To take advantage of this deal, click the link in the widget below to take you to the page. You’ll then see the memory listed for $112.99, which is already 10% cheaper than its usual price. However, you can then get more money off if you select the “Apply $4 coupon” box on the page, enabling you to get this memory for just $108.99.

That deal gets you a dual-channel kit, containing two 16GB 6,000MHz RGB DDR5 modules, with CL36 latency timings. These are the exact models we tested in our aforementioned DDR4 vs DDR5 test, and we found they provide a solid upgrade over 3,600MHz DDR4 RAM in a number of game tests, using an Intel Core i9 14900K CPU. These included a jump in the average frame rate in Cyberpunk 2077 from 108fps to 122fps on our Nvidia RTX 4090 test rig, as well as a big jump from 157fps to 190fps in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

However, bear in mind that you won’t be able to install this DDR5 memory in a system that uses DDR4 memory, such as an AMD Socket AM4 motherboard. If in doubt, check your motherboard manual to see which memory it supports before you splash out.

Anyway, if you only have 16GB of DDR5 RAM, then now is a great time to upgrade to 32GB for not much money, giving you plenty of headroom to open multiple browser tabs and apps at the same time. And if you’re planning to build a gaming PC soon, you can now easily base it on DDR5 RAM without it costing the earth.