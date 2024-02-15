Get this open-back Corsair gaming headset at its lowest ever price

While most gaming headset deals you will find will be for closed-back cans, this is not the case here. Instead, we are highlighting one of the few open-backed examples on the market, the Corsair Virtuoso Pro. While this fantastic sounding headset would normally run you close to $200, it is currently available at an all-time low price over on Amazon.

Right now, the Corsair Virtuoso Pro can be yours for just $140.99, netting you a $59 (30%) discount versus its usual cost of $199.99. UK shoppers can get in on these saving shenanigans too, with these cans retailing for £139.98 (down from £169.99). These prices easily make this one of the best gaming headset deals around.

As mentioned in our Corsair Virtuoso Pro review, the build and sound quality of this headset is excellent. This is in large part due to its open back design, giving it a superior soundstage and stereo imaging over practically every closed back competitor.

The advantages of an open back design, however, do come at the cost of privacy as whatever you’re listening to will be audible to those around you. This isn’t necessarily a problem if you usually game in a room on your lonesome, but it’s something to bear in mind if you share a space.

