Best gaming headset: the top wired and wireless headsets in 2020

The best gaming headsets come in many shapes and sizes, but they should all provide excellent sound quality for immersion in-game. Getting this sound quality right can be all that’s needed to push your gaming setup to the next level and help you land those extra few Modern Warfare or Valorant frags.

One thing’s for sure, whether it’s giving you the best in-game soundscape, or letting you pick out footsteps around the corner like some audio-based wall-hack, great game audio from a pair of the best gaming headphones can be transformative. Making sure you’ve got the right audio setup for your gaming rig is absolutely vital to getting the ultimate experience, and the best gaming headphones can have a massive part to play in the overall immersion of PC gaming, whether that’s by using the best wireless gaming headset or a quality pair of wired cans.

We’ve tested the latest and greatest from the top manufacturers in the land, from Turtle Beach headsets, Razer, HyperX, SteelSeries, Sennheiser, and more, all to help you figure out what the right set of cans is for you and the games you play. Do you want a versatile headset which will make your music and movies sound just as good as your games? Are you an isolationist who needs a pair of cans to block the outside world or a set which will deliver the most natural soundscape possible, regardless of leakage? Do you need a great wireless pair of cans, or is wired just fine? Do you even need a dedicated gaming headset at all? At least that last one’s easy.

Here are the best gaming headsets:

HyperX Cloud Alpha

The best gaming headset is the HyperX Cloud Alpha.

Improving on everything the Cloud II got right, the Cloud Alpha offers an even more immersive experience at the same price, making it the best headset for gaming. The drivers are beyond impressive, and for the sub-$100 price point, they offer frequency ranges rivalling the $250 Razer Threshers. We’re talking ‘almost but not quite studio reference headphone’ audio quality, here.

The noise-cancelling microphone has been improved, specifically tuned to block out the sound of HyperX’s very own Alloy keyboard and the famously piercing sound of Cherry MX blue switches. The Cloud Alpha headphones also feature noticeably improved noise isolation, preventing any chatter around you from ruining the listening experience.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha offers excellence in design, durability, and quality, all while maintaining a fantastic price. Kingston took their time redesigning the Cloud headset, and with good reason. The HyperX Cloud II needed something utterly spectacular to justify a redesign, and they’ve delivered just that with the Cloud Alpha, truly the best pair of gaming headphones.

What we like

Stunning audio quality

Great value

Robust design

HyperX Cloud Alpha specs Drivers 50mm Frequency range 13Hz – 27,000Hz Weight 298g

Read the PCGamesN HyperX Cloud Alpha review for our full verdict and score.

Sennheiser GSP 370

The best wireless gaming headset is the Sennheiser GSP 370.

The Sennheiser GSP 370 is the gold standard for wireless gaming headset battery life. With 100 hours of uninterrupted play, you won’t be needing to reach for the charging cable mid-game… unless you’re really forgetful.

Even beyond that battery life, you can expect top-quality audio from the maestros at Sennheiser, offering just enough bass to make sure you really feel all the ruckus in-game without washing out the mids and highs. And to top it all off it’s cosy and comfortable, too.

What we like

100-hour battery life

Fantastic audio

Comfortable

Sennheiser GSP 370 specs Drivers Unconfirmed Frequency range 20Hz – 20,000Hz Weight 285g

Read the PCGamesN Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless review for our full verdict and score.

Asus TUF Gaming H3

The best budget gaming headset is the Asus TUF Gaming H3.

Asus is fending off serious competition with the TUF Gaming H3. While the Corsair HS50 had us smitten when it first launched, the added comfort of the Asus TUF Gaming H3 has it taking the best cheap gaming headset crown just before the busy holiday buying season.

Breaking the bass-heavy gaming mould, the TUF Gaming H3 offers a pleasant profile suited to the most gun-heavy shooters as much as any rhythm game. The microphone similarly offers clear audio that won’t see you hampering your teammates with muffled cries in-game.

What we like

Comfortable

Solid audio

Tough

Asus TUF Gaming H3 specs Drivers 50mm Frequency range 20Hz – 20,000Hz Weight 298g

Read the PCGamesN Asus TUF Gaming H3 review for our full verdict and score.

The best high-end gaming headset is the Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X.

Take a note of the ‘X’ at the end of the name of this Audio-Technica ATH-AG1x headset – that single character is important because there is also an ATH-AG1 headset. It was the forerunner to this updated version and was a set of cans which failed to build on Audio-Technica’s high-end aural heritage. Don’t mix up the two because you’ll be seriously disappointed and be missing out on one of the best gaming headsets around.

The ATH-AG1X’s broad soundscape really brings games to life. Whether it’s the richly detailed world of The Witcher 3 or the terrifying war zones of the Battlefield games, the increased level of immersion will have the hairs on your arms standing tall. The Audio-Technica ATH-AG1x is one of the most impressive-sounding gaming headsets we’ve used.

What we like

Incredible audio quality

Broad soundscape for a closed-back set

Decent value

Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X specs Drivers 53mm Frequency range 15Hz – 35,000Hz Weight 320g

razer Thresher Ultimate

The best surround sound headset is the Razer Thresher Ultimate.

In sheer audio terms, there’s only one other wireless headset capable of matching the quality of the Thresher Ultimate and that’s the SteelSeries Arctis Pro. The Thresher maybe doesn’t have the tonal separation of the stunning HyperX Cloud Alpha, or the same super broad soundscape, but it still delivers incredibly crisp, detailed sound. And even though it’s a Razer gaming headset the bass response isn’t overblown and doesn’t crush the highs or mid-tones. Where it does stand out is in the addition of Dolby Surround, accessible via a discrete button on the base station, and the easy on-ear controls.

The battery life is decent, rated at around 16 hours, which bore up during our testing. But there seems to be no easy way to tell how much capacity is left in your battery – having a level indicator would be nice. The wireless connection, however, is strong and stable and the audio excellent.

What we like

Excellent sound quality

Surprisingly subtle

Robust audio connection

Razer Thresher Ultimate specs Drivers 50mm Frequency range 12Hz – 28,000Hz Weight 408g

Read the PCGamesN Razer Thresher Ultimate review for our full verdict and score.

Sennheiser GSP 500

The best headset for bass is the Sennheiser GSP 500.

Sennheiser hasn’t forgotten its roots in high-end audio, and that’s evidently clear with the GSP 500. Its open-back design creates a spacious sound profile that makes for easy listening and clear definition whether gaming or listening to music. While it’s not the cheapest gaming headset out there, the Sennheiser pedigree just might convince you.

The build quality is great, the features decent, and the sound quality almost unmatched in the gaming space. Its price may be too big a hurdle for some, but, in return, you receive a fantastic gaming headset from one of the most reputable audio companies going.

What we like

Great build quality

Excellent, open soundscape

Impressive bass response

Sennheiser GSP 500 specs Drivers Neodymium magnet Frequency range 10Hz – 30,000Hz Weight 358g

Read the PCGamesN Sennheiser GSP 500 review for our full verdict and score.

Corsair HS70

The best budget wireless headset is the Corsair HS70.

Corsair’s HS70 is a wireless gaming headset that not only competes with wired headsets in quality and sound, but also in price, making it the best cheap wireless headset. This low-cost wireless set features the same comfortable design, simple styling, and clean audio reproduction as the wired HS50 headset from Corsair. The price for cutting the cord from its tethered sibling isn’t too dear, either.

This headset offers a solid microphone to complement the clear audio from those two 50mm drivers, and the battery life is a hefty 16 hours to keep you gaming without distraction.

What we like

Solid wireless connection

Fantastic value

Decent audio

Corsair HS70 specs Drivers 50mm Frequency range 20Hz – 20,000Hz Weight 330g

Read the PCGamesN Corsair HS70 review for our full verdict and score.

Sennheiser GSP 670

The most sturdy gaming headset is the Sennheiser GSP 670.

Sennheiser knows exactly what it takes to produce great audio, and its GSP 670 wireless gaming headset is one of the few on the market that refuses to crank up the bass with little regard for crafting balanced, quality sound. And it does it in a frame that will take a lot of punishment.

It does, however, face stern competition on that front from the Arctis Pro Wireless. Nevertheless, it’s still a superb wireless headset and the only one that will appeal to players seeking Sennheiser’s signature sound without cables getting in the way.

What we like

Great audio

Responsible bass

Incredibly robust build

Sennheiser GSP 670 specs Drivers Neodymium magnet Frequency range 10Hz – 23,000Hz Weight 398g

Read the PCGamesN Sennheiser GSP 670 review for our full verdict and score.

Audeze LCD-1

The best headset for audio is the Audeze LCD-1.

The best audiophile headphones are open-backed ones. These headphones aren’t closed off on the back of each earcup, making for a less fatiguing experience and delivering the best audio quality because the sound isn’t bouncing around inside a closed ear-cup creating strange reverberations. It also means you get broad, expansive soundscapes perfect for open-world gaming or listening to music.

The use of planar magnetic drivers means that soundscape is rendered with the most detailed, most accurate audio around. And Audeze has nailed PM drivers for gaming, with the LCD-1 headphones taking that stunning audio further with this classic open-back design.

What we like

Planar magnetic drivers

Open-back, expansive soundscapes

Great for games and music

Audeze LCD-1 specs Drivers 90mm planar magnetic Frequency range 10Hz – 50,000Hz Weight 250g

Read the PCGamesN Audeze LCD-1 review for our full verdict and score.

Audeze Mobius

The best 3D headset is the Audeze Mobius.

The Mobius makes fantastic use of the detailed planar magnetic drivers to produce game audio that is up there with anything on the market today. Forget the dubious 3D audio and head tracking gimmicks, the actual aural experience is what makes these cans great. Despite the high price, it’s actually pretty good value for planar magnetic headphones.

What we like

Planar magnetic drivers

Crisp, detailed, rich audio

Versatile connectivity options

Audeze Mobius specs Drivers 100mm planar magnetic Frequency range 10Hz – 50,000Hz Weight 350g

Read the PCGamesN Audeze Mobius review for our full verdict and score.

Gaming headset buying guide

HyperX has been topping the gaming headset charts for years now. Before the mighty Cloud Alpha came the original Cloud Pro, both headsets offering better quality gaming audio than the competition for often less cash. They’re worthy winners and it’s going to have to be something special for another manufacturer to knock them off the top. But if you’re looking for ‘top of the line’ with no care for your wallet, Audio-Technica’s ATH-AG1X can’t be beaten.

But it’s a different matter in the wireless headset space. The Sennheiser GSP 370 offers 100 hours of battery life and seriously amazing audio quality. The Razer Thresher Ultimate comes close, but can’t quite top the Sennheiser set.

Thanks to Asus, you don’t have to spend a huge amount to get great-sounding gaming audio. The TUF Gaming H3 headset is a fantastic option if you can’t stretch to the price of the HyperX Cloud Alpha.

