Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop launches, pricing starts at $2,699

Packing an AMD Radeon RX 6800M and an AMD Ryzen CPU, the Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop could be one of the most powerful and portable devices out there

The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop, sitting on a metallic desk, with rows of lights behind it

Published:

Corsair | Gaming hardware

The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop is now available, following a surprise launch event hosted by the company earlier today. There are four SKUs to choose from, each packing an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU and pricing starts from $2,699 USD / £2,699.99 GBP / €3,299.99.

Packed inside the anodized aluminium chassis of the Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop are some top tier specs and a staggering amount of features, including the entire AMD Advantage suite and some exclusive Elgato creature comforts. We’ll cover everything in more detail when we get our hands on a review unit, but for now, we’d suggest visiting the official product page to learn more.

While the eight-core Ryzen 7 6800HS should be plenty powerful for most, those who simply must have the greatest amount of power available to them in a portable device should look to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS model. Either of these processors combined with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M make the Corsair Voyager a1600 a prime contender for the title of best gaming laptop.

Performance is grand and all, but we can’t wait to try out its keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches in particular, to see whether it gives the best gaming keyboards a run for their money.

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
