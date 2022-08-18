Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop launches, pricing starts at $2,699

The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop is now available, following a surprise launch event hosted by the company earlier today. There are four SKUs to choose from, each packing an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU and pricing starts from $2,699 USD / £2,699.99 GBP / €3,299.99.

Packed inside the anodized aluminium chassis of the Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop are some top tier specs and a staggering amount of features, including the entire AMD Advantage suite and some exclusive Elgato creature comforts. We’ll cover everything in more detail when we get our hands on a review unit, but for now, we’d suggest visiting the official product page to learn more.

While the eight-core Ryzen 7 6800HS should be plenty powerful for most, those who simply must have the greatest amount of power available to them in a portable device should look to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS model. Either of these processors combined with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M make the Corsair Voyager a1600 a prime contender for the title of best gaming laptop.

Performance is grand and all, but we can’t wait to try out its keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches in particular, to see whether it gives the best gaming keyboards a run for their money.