The best 4K gaming monitor just got a massive Black Friday deal

The latest Corsair Black Friday deal is in with the company offering a $220 reduction on the price of its Xeneon 32UHD144 gaming monitor. This Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 deal means you can grab this 32-inch, 4K, 144Hz gaming monitor for 22% less than its usual $1,000 asking price.

Let’s face it, this monitor is fairly expensive at its normal price. However, in our Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review we still found it to be worthy of a place on our best gaming monitor list because of its stellar combination of a large screen size, high resolution, and that 144Hz refresh rate. As such, with its new discount it’s absolutely worth snapping up.

This Corsair monitor also offers an attractive design with a quality all-metal stand and base. Though if you’ve a small desk space both the large 32-inch screen size and the massive base of this screen might make you consider another option.

For buyers in the UK, this particular monitor is not in stock on Amazon. There is a deal for the somewhat similar Corsair XENEON 32UHD144-A but while it’s marked as having a current 9% black Friday discount, a check of camelcamelcamel shows it was £100 cheaper for the last two months. Cheeky!

For more black Friday gaming monitor deals, check that link while for more other general black Friday gaming PC deals check that link.