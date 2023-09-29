Counter-Strike 2 Prime status explained

What is CS2 Prime status? We’ve all had those teammates, the ones who just don’t care, or even worse, the teammates who actively try to ruin your experience. This is especially prevalent in free-to-play games, where the bar to entry is almost non-existent. CS2 Prime status seeks to stop that by making those players who opt in more invested in their account, and less likely to be a nightmare to play with.

For those looking for a more rewarding Counter-Strike 2 experience, it may be worth considering a one-time Prime status purchase. You’ll have a more focused pool of players to team up with, which is sure to improve your CS2 rank, as well as having access to weekly CS2 skin drops. Here’s exactly what you get for having CS2 Prime status.

What is CS2 Prime status?

CS2 Prime status is a premium account upgrade, purchasable for $14.99. Being a player with Prime status gives you access to the ranked queue, Prime-exclusive souvenir items, item drops, and weapon cases.

The benefits of having CS2 Prime status go beyond the overt. When you participate in a ranked match, you’ll only be matched with other players who have Prime status, meaning that they’ve invested money into their account. Players who have an account that’s worth something are theoretically going to be less disruptive, lest they have their account taken away.

Not only do Prime status players potentially pose less of an issue, but we can assume that they’ll be taking the game much more seriously. This gives the ranked game mode a much more competitive feel, giving you the opportunity to show off your skills in a more professional setting.

Now that you know what it means to have CS2 Prime status, will you be upgrading? If you’re going to dip your toe into the competitive scene, you best read up on every CS2 map so you know the best routes to take and the best CS2 binds to streamline your skills.